Viva La Waffle, the former food truck that opened a physical location two years ago, will open a second location in Lafayette.
The popular brand will open inside the student union at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the former Chick-fil-A space, co-owner Collin Cormier said.
The restaurant will have a soft opening Thursday with an official opening next week, Cormier said.
Cormier, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Jasmyne, resurrected the business at 101 Liberty Ave. after operating as a food truck.
The restaurant features a variety of items wrapped in a waffle, including the Rosceaux (buttermilk fried chicken with spicy honey drizzle), the Caprese (fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, pesto mayo and balsamic drizzle) and now breakfast items.
Other items will include garlic butter waffle fries, cheesy bacon ranch potato fries and chicken finger boxes.