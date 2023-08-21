Remember the rental e-scooter fiasco downtown?
Voodoo 5 Scooters Sales, owner Shawn Tucker pointed out, isn’t that. It’s e-bikes, and customers can rent them from a store front from an actual person.
Tucker’s business, which opened in spring 2019 offering scooters for sale, will move to downtown Lafayette at 403 S. Buchanan St. possibly by Sept. 1 and begin offering e-bikes to rent.
“The Bird Scooters and Lime Scooters – that’s a shared mobility,” Tucker said. “You drop it, and it leaves a mess. That’s somebody from out of town doing that. We’re local. We’re not here to make a buck. I do this because I enjoy it and it’s fun.”
The e-bike trend has caught on across the country as they spur users to ride farther and faster on their bikes, one report indicated. E-bikes have an electric motor to assist the user that can either assist the rider’s pedal power or add a throttle, similar to a moped, reports indicate.
Part of the micromobility fad along, the e-bike market that was once $800 million just two years ago is expected to swell to $1.6 billion in 2027, one report indicated, and are predicted to shift from novelty or recreational vehicle to a valid mode of transportation.
Tucker hopes to catch on to that trend and continue growing his business, which opened in the old Cal’s Western Store at 4002 Johnston St. The business quickly became the top scooter seller in the state and drew customers from across south Louisiana and even outside the state.
“I’ve always wanted to be downtown from the get-go,” he said. “It just finally worked out where we needed to make a move and make a change. (E-bikes) are a good way for people to spend time together and families to spend time together.”