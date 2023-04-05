Inside We Rock the Spectrum, an inclusive play gym for children, is a zip line, a trampoline, a hammock swing, a rock-climbing wall, a toy kitchen and grocery store, and a calming room.
The play area has a soft-cushion floor and high ceilings. There’s an art space and mock gym equipment. A play pen area offers a space for infants and toddlers to play. The open floor plan allows caregivers and parents to see children regardless of where they’re exploring.
But the highlight of the gym is the 12 pieces of play equipment specifically designed to help children with sensory processing disorders, like those who are on the autism spectrum, that also provide all children with a sensory diet that can help with development.
“It provides kids of all abilities a place to play and learn and grow together,” owner Courtney LeBlanc said. “It helps children in the areas of strength, movement, sensory processing, positive behavior modification, social interactions and self-care.”
“We wanted a place where our kids (who are on the spectrum) can be the focus. The equipment here is designed for them,” she added.
‘A place where you don’t have to say I’m sorry’
LeBlanc opened the 5,000-square-foot gym last month in Broussard. LeBlanc and her husband Adam are from St. Mary Parish and LeBlanc spent 15 years as an educator, the last five of those in special education.
Courtney and Adam LeBlanc’s son, 12-year-old Kiptyn, is on the autism spectrum. When living in St. Mary Parish, they often would have to drive to Lafayette for his occupational and physical therapy. Their insurance only covered weekly therapy for Kiptyn, but they knew he needed more.
When Courtney LeBlanc was looking for what to do next with her career, she thought about opening an inclusive children’s play gym, a place where neurotypical and neurodivergent children could play together.
She found We Rock the Spectrum, a franchise, on a blog for moms whose children are on the autism spectrum.
“I was like, ‘oh my goodness. This is everything I ever wanted. This is my dream,’” she said. “The motto is ‘finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry.’ When we read that motto, it really hit home for us.’”
LeBlanc said Kiptyn is a sensory seeker and when he plays at places like a trampoline park, he’ll accidentally crash into things or run into people, so LeBlanc and her husband would repeatedly apologize. It’s a scenario LeBlanc said other families with children on the autism spectrum likely know well.
But at We Rock the Spectrum, the equipment is designed for neurodivergent children.
“We wanted our families and our kids to have a place where they can come and they can feel comfortable,” LeBlanc said. “It’s a place where those parents don’t have to feel like they have to say I’m sorry if your kid is running around screaming the whole time or jumping off things.”
There is no age limit for children with special needs at We Rock the Spectrum. Typically developing children from crawling to 12 years old can also play at the gym.
The gym is open daily for open play, when children are allowed to explore the gym while a guardian is present. We Rock the Spectrum also offers birthday parties, which are different from most facilities in that parties are private and open gym isn’t allowed at the same time.
A place to learn from one another
Blending both neurotypical and neurodivergent children during play can be a way for them to learn from each other and have empathy for one another, said Patrick J. Rydell, who has a doctorate in education and is a visiting professor at the Communicative Disorders Department at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“Places like We Rock the Spectrum are really bringing people together. You're not going there with the intention of learning about autism necessarily, because you're going there to have a good family experience,” he said.
“But what you're doing as a side benefit is learning about different cultures and different ways of thinking. And that that's not a bad thing. You embrace that.”
And because facilities like We Rock the Spectrum can help mitigate some of the sensory overload that people who are on the autism spectrum may feel, it can allow them to feel less anxious and be themselves.
“None of us are really our best if we’re anxious and nervous and always compensating,” Rydell said. “Once your anxiety is reduced, you can be yourself and make friends and have a good experience whether you’re neurotypical or neurodiverse.”
It’s also a place where parents and caregivers of children who are on the spectrum can meet and talk, LeBlanc said.
‘There was a need’
LeBlanc has already seen the benefits of We Rock the Spectrum for Kiptyn. Because he can come daily and get out some of his sensory needs, it’s helping Kiptyn while he’s at school.
“We were hoping for that,” she said. “Once your sensory needs are met, you can function so much better in a in an environment like a school setting. It’s a true testimony of the gym.”
LeBlanc said the response from families who have visited the gym has been amazing and overwhelming.
“I'm so grateful that we could do this and we could bring this place (to Acadiana),” she said. “We just didn't realize the depth of the need that was there. We knew it existed just not as deep as it actually did.
“We've been able to meet a lot of new families and kind of help them out.”
Learn more about We Rock the Spectrum's times and prices at www.werockthespectrumlafayette.com.