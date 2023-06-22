Each day since announcing the news — that Cafe Vermilionville would close on June 24 — Ken and Andrea Veron have felt like they're hosting a funeral.
They've greeted longtime customers turned close friends with warm hugs and tearful smiles each evening. They've said goodbye to their supporters, their staff and the historic building they've poured themselves into at the end of each night. They've been overwhelmed with more calls and messages than they've had the opportunity to return.
"Grief comes in waves," Andrea Veron said. "We don't have children. This is our baby. And so it's much like a death to us."
The restaurant at 1304 W. Pinhook Road is closing because of a "complex real estate situation and equally complex family situation," said Ken Veron, who co-owns the restaurant business with his wife, Andrea. His parents own the historic building where the restaurant is housed. The Verons declined to elaborate on the specifics of the situation.
Cafe Vermilionville has been a centerpiece of the Lafayette dining scene since 1981 when Poncho Veron, Charlie Goodson and Richard Compton opened the restaurant as a way to pay tribute to the historic building. The restaurant initially served casual Cajun cuisine but soon began offering more upscale options after fine dining establishments such as Jacob's closed.
Anthony Bourdain, the famed chef-turned-storyteller, featured Cafe Vermilionville's coconut catch in the field notes of a June 2018 episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown" that aired a week after Bourdain's death. The restaurant's pork chop and foie gras PB&J were also featured on The Cooking Channel.
Customers have been especially partial to the turtle soup and the filet mignon stuffed with crawfish, bacon and cheese topped with mushroom and crawfish sauces.
"I can't believe they're closing," said longtime customer Gene Ledet, who recently dined at the restaurant for the last time alongside his wife, son and daughter-in-law. "I really just can't believe it."
The Ledets, like many families in Acadiana, have celebrated special occasions at Cafe Vermilionville for years. Once, they visited ahead of a Mardi Gras ball and enjoyed themselves so much they ended up skipping the ball in favor of indulging in more drinks in the restaurant's bar.
Ken and Andrea Veron said they are not sure what they'll do next, but they don't plan to leave Acadiana. They have a few business ideas in mind, but they're not public facing.
"Open a new restaurant, please," Tyler Ledet, Gene's son, said while dining at the restaurant during its final days of service. "Build it, and they will go."
"Yes, we need more memories," Madeline Ledet, Gene's wife, said.
"Knowing them, this is a temporary pause," Gene Ledet said.
The Cafe Vermilionville building dates back to at least 1835.
It has had many incarnations through the years — as an inn, a headquarters and infirmary for Union soldiers during the Civil War, a home for well-known Acadiana families such as the Girards and the Heymanns, a nursery, an antique store, a hair salon, a bar called Judge Roy Bean's and a restaurant.
Two of Cafe Vermilionville's focal points — the glassed in garden room and the patio it overlooks — have been the setting for many rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions and business parties.
Cafe Vermilionville is on the National Register of Historic Places, but that does not provide the building with any protection, according to Roxana Usner, historic preservation planner for Lafayette Consolidated Government's Community Development & Planning Department.
"We fear what another owner would do to the building," Usner said while meeting with members of the Lafayette Historic Preservation Commission in the restaurant's bar. "This is an iconic landmark that also defines the very beginning of our city, which originated at the Vermilion River Pinhook bridge. I would certainly say that it's an icon. If we lost it, Lafayette would lose a great deal of its charm. We would lose the ability to experience our historic charm."
After Ken and Andrea Veron purchased the restaurant in 2014, they did a major renovation to the building with French Creole and Colonial updates — showcasing reclaimed long-leaf pine and antique brick floors, ivory walls and faux ostrich upholstery on the chairs — that honored the building's history. They also built a stage to host a spring and fall concert series on the restaurant's patio.
The Verons employed about 18 people at the restaurant. All of them decided to stay at the restaurant through the final night of service.
Brandon Motz, the restaurant's dining room manager, has worked for Cafe Vermilionville since moving to Louisiana from Michigan with his wife four years ago. The restaurant's staff and customers quickly made him feel at home in Lafayette, and it's hard for Motz to imagine what life will be like here without Cafe Vermilionville.
"It just felt like an immediate void for me personally," Motz said. "This place really has become my home and my introduction to Lafayette. I got to know this town that we love being a part of, and that's in large part due to the people coming in and out of these doors."
If Cafe Vermilionville can exist no longer in the space, Andrea Veron said she could see the building become an integrated wellness center similar to the Spyre Center in New Orleans with spaces for exercising, meditating, gathering and eating.
"The building has healing qualities," Andrea Veron said.
"We want her to live forever," Ken Veron said. "It's always been a public space. I couldn't imagine it being offices."
Ken Veron quite literally grew up at Cafe Vermilionville. At the age of 4, he was playing in the restaurant and by 14, he was working in it.
After the customers leave on the final night of service, Ken Veron will likely say the same words he's said each time he leaves the building at the end of a long shift: "Goodnight, Cafe."