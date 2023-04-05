The growing number of people who have withdrawn from the U.S. is made up of most unmarried men under the age of 40 who spend about seven hours a day playing video games, an economist said.
That segment primarily makes up the growing percentage who have not sought out employment in the last four weeks in the U.S., said Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. That rate has risen from from 28.5% prior to the coronavirus pandemic to 29.8%.
Those men often report living with a partner or family member, Wagner said while speaking at the Acadiana Commercial Outlook hosted by the Realtors Commercial Alliance of Acadiana.
“You hear this and think, no, this can’t be true. Yes, it is true,” Wagner said. “These individuals self-report playing seven hours a day playing video games. So not only are they seemingly unlikely ever to come into the workforce, if they do come back, they’re likely not very skilled.”
A shrinking workforce has been an issue for the economy for quite some time and not just the result of the pandemic, Wagner noted. The workforce has been declining for 30 years for a variety of reasons, including older Americans retiring.
Another reason, Wagner noted, could be blamed on illicit drug use, including fentanyl.
It’s led to an increasingly tight labor market that features two job listings for every unemployed person in the U.S. In Louisiana, that rate is 2.5 listings for every unemployed person.
It’s also led to an abnormally high quit rate, which is the sign of a strong labor market. The quit rate in food services last month in the U.S. was at 5.4%.
“People don’t leave jobs when there are not opportunities out there,” Wagner said. “When you see more people quitting, that’s generally a sign that the labor market is strong.”