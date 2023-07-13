A third Wingstop store in Acadiana will open later this year when it opens in Carencro near Prejean’s.
The same franchisee for the Broussard location that opened earlier this year has begun work on opening a location in the Center Square Shopping Center, 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway, said commercial real estate agent Clinton Shepard with Lee & Associates.
Wingstop is a growing brand that specializes in classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches. In the last fiscal year the company reported 16.8% growth, marking the 19th straight year of same store sales growth.
The restaurant could be open by the end of the year and occupy the last vacant space in what was built as the first phase of the shopping center, which opened in 2019.
The second phase of construction is set to begin later this year, according to Dusty Castille with Lee & Associates, and could open by early next year. Plans call for another 11,300 square feet to be built on the north side of the shopping center’s gazebo.
No tenants are yet secured for the second phase, Shepard said. The Carencro market, he said, has “hardly any vacancies” for commercial retailers in quality retail centers, and the area is expected to get another 700 homes built in the near future with at least 2,000 projected over the next three to five years.
“As that goes, you continue to have new neighborhoods come on line every year,” Castille said. “You’ve got a ton of rooftops coming and more and more every day. You can still get some good country living out there.”