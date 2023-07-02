If you live in Lafayette, odds are good that you’ve celebrated, worked, shopped or lived in a classic mid-century Horace Rickey building.
The Horace B. Rickey, Inc. construction firm had its heyday in a golden era of Lafayette’s growth. It’s fingerprints are on many of the city’s most notable buildings: the Petroleum Club, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Lafayette High School, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, the Heymann Center, the Hilliard Art Museum and thousands of other commercial, residential, educational and religious buildings.
In 1946, Horace Rickey Sr. established his general contracting business in Lafayette after beginning his career in New Orleans. But he didn’t rise to prominence on his own. His company was also known as the Oil Center Builders, and many projects were completed in partnership with celebrated architect A. Hays Town and Lafayette businessman and philanthropist Maurice Heymann.
The three men planned, designed and built the places that would drive cultural and economic progress in Lafayette.
Rickey was known as a master builder, said Roxana Usner, historic preservation planner for Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Community Development & Planning Department. The firm was known for completing projects on budget and ahead of schedule.
“The fact that he was a contractor wasn’t what made him significant to Lafayette,” she said. “It was the fact that he was a very good and sought-after contractor. And he gave back a lot.”
In 1954, the Rickey firm handled the construction of the new Trinity CME church at 604 Lee Ave., home of the oldest Black congregation in Lafayette that last year celebrated 150 years. Heymann, it turned out, donated the money for the project.
“They were a team with Rickey as the contractor,” Usner said. “We also believe that A. Hays Town designed the building for the community, but we’re trying to confirm that. They all had a reputation for being very civic-minded.”
The Rickey family were also associated with another Lafayette landmark — the historic Cafe Vermilionville building.
The early-Acadian house at 1304 W. Pinhook Road was one of the first inns in the town of Vermilionville and had previously been owned by Maurice Heymann. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Rickey persuaded the then-owners against demolishing the old house.
After buying and restoring the property, he named the family home Rickwood. After the Rickey’s time there, they leased it to several businesses — for a time it was a salon and a real estate office — and it would eventually be reimagined as a restaurant.
The family of former state Sen. Mike Michot were responsible for the home’s post-Rickey transformation. Michot’s father and uncle rented the Rickwood property in the 1960s, and they developed the house as a restaurant concept.
“I remember dealing with Mrs. Rickey as our landlord,” Michot said. “I didn’t really know Mr. Rickey, but she was a wonderful, classy lady.”
The Michots opened the Maison Acadienne fine dining restaurant at Rickwood and later subleased it to the operators of Judge Roy Beam’s Saloon. In 1981 the Veron family and partners opened Cafe Vermilionville. It remained open for 42 years before it closed June 24.
“The bar at Cafe Vermilionville was the Rickey’s bedroom,” said Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret, who got to know the Rickeys while serving and bussing tables as a boy. “I was interested in government even back then, so I paid attention to who was who.”
Others in the Rickey family became prominent. In addition to Rickey Sr.’s celebrated work as a contractor, son Horace B. Rickey, Jr. was a partner in the family business, active in local government and also a major developer. Rickey Sr.’s only daughter, Beth Rickey, a lifelong Lafayette resident and Republican Party activist who joined the Louisiana Coalition Against Racism and Nazism and led the charge against David Duke’s political career. She died in 2009.
Despite Rickey Sr.’s sudden death in 1967 at the age of 66 — his son took over as president of Horace B. Rickey, Inc., which continued to build prolifically for many years — Horace Rickey Sr. created an enduring legacy along with Heymann and Town. The Heymann Oil Center, which Town designed and Rickey built, helped attract major petroleum companies to Lafayette and serve as a catalyst for further cultural and health care development in the area.
The partnership among the men even extended to personal projects. Town designed the Rickey’s final home on Girard Park Drive in Lafayette after they moved on from Rickwood. Robbie and Judy Mahtook now own of the classic A. Hays Town home after purchasing it from Elizabeth Rickey in 2000.
In 1971 Horace B. Rickey, Inc. celebrated its 25-year business anniversary — by that point well-established as Lafayette’s preferred contractors. Rickey Jr., by then company president, sent a memo noting the occasion to A. Hays Town.
Town wrote back in a letter that remains in a scrapbook compiled by a company secretary. The Mahtook family has the scrapbook.
“During the 25 years, your dad and I did many pleasant jobs together, and your firm has played a good part in my success as an architect,” Town wrote. “A good tradition such as yours should be a real blessing.”