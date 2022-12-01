Growth in Louisiana’s economy is expected to contract in 2023 due to cooling labor and housing markets along with lingering inflation nationwide.
While the U.S. gross domestic product rebounded during the third quarter following two quarters of contractions, the state’s economic outlook remains less than favorable with an expected decline of 1.5% in its GDP over the next five quarters, said Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The U.S. economy, which grew 2.6% in the third quarter, is predicted to grow at half that rate due to inflation, which was 7.7% in October, according to the Consumer Price Index. In Louisiana, the rate is expected to be slightly up in the third quarter but will shrink in the next four quarters, Wagner noted in his quarterly report, the Louisiana Economic Activity Forecast.
The state’s GDP shrunk by 3% in the second quarter and nearly 9% in the first quarter.
“Labor and housing markets, which have been bright spots, are expected to be slow,” Wagner wrote.
That is expected to result in slower job growth and eventually higher unemployment.