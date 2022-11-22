The old motel concept is becoming cool again.
It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
As trends changed over the years, most motels — like the Travelodge on Pinhook Roadin Lafayette — grew out of favor and were eventually abandoned.
Now local developer Ravi Daggula wants to breath new life back into that cinderblock building at 1101 W. Pinhook Road that has been empty for a few years but remains in the middle of Lafayette in what he hopes is a good location for a boutique hotel.
Work began last week on the $3.6 million first phase of the project. Daggula and his group, Greenbrier Investments, bought the property at the end of last year for $1.35 million.
“We’re trying to create a precedent here that all motels don’t need to be demolished,” he said. “Put some money into it. Use historic tax credits. After the 1960s, the concept went to where you needed bigger rooms in the hotel, and now it’s going back to where you only need small rooms.”
The motor lodge’s comeback has been documented on travel websites and other publications, often lauded for their communal gathering spaces, bold color schemes and cozy rooms. In New Orleans, you can spend the night in one of the 20 rooms at The Drifter, an old motel along Tulane Avenue in Mid-City that was built in 1956 but reimagined in 2017.
Jason Seidman, founder and managing partner of The Drifter, told the Washington Post people thought he was crazy to invest in that section of the city. But he dug out the pool and brought it back to life while creating a tropical paradise around it.
It’s a concept Daggula hopes to recreate at the old Travelodge, which is yet to be renamed.
“I’ve seen it done in other places I’ve been to, but it has to be done in a way that’s historic and has a little bit of cool factor,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Center. “I know that is happening across the country in other markets where they’re bringing them back. I think Ravi understands it, and I am anxious to see it. I think you’ll need that cool factor.”
The motel will get a significant makeover from its current shape. The tiny pool out front will be enlarged to anchor a common meating, and the design will be tropical and feature palm trees with a distinct color pattern that make the building stand out.
The number of rooms will drop down from 60 to 50, Daggula said, to make room for a business center and a workout area.
Much of the cinderblock structure will remain intact, but like other historic preservation, it will involve stripping away some of the layers that have been added on in recent years. Many of the rooms remain in good condition since the motel ceased operation.
Other details will remain, including the twisted brick and the single Travelodge signature bathroom tile in each shower.
“I don’t want the architect to look at it as a motel,” he said. “Look at it where you’re trying to get that hip 30-year-old kids coming in and enjoying the space. They’re renting the rooms just to come drink and have cocktail. When you come in, I don’t want you to feel like you’re in the middle of the city.”
The motel’s location just across the street from the Oil Center could also help, particularly with the expansions happening at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Lafayette is home to about 5,100 hotel rooms, and not counting The Doubletree nearby and the 50-room Clarion Pointe boutique hotel next door, many of those rooms are spread out away from the city’s historic core.
There’s also the issue of parking and traffic on that stretch of Pinhook Road. Daggula hopes to use spaces nearby or even across the street for residents.
“You have so many doctors and nurses that are coming here and have money but they don’t know where to go,” he said. “I want to create that here.”