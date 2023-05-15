Two moms are among the graduates this spring from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. And now armed with a different perspective than most others receiving their degrees, they will take different routes.
Chelsea Williams, a psychology major with a minor in human development and family sciences, has a job lined up in Virginia. Haley LeBlanc, a kinesiology major, will stay with her local support system and grow her business in the Lafayette area.
For Williams, she will work as a doula and offer support for moms during their pregnancies. It’s something she’s considered since she became a mom.
But leaving Lafayette is also about giving a better educational experience for her 14-month-old.
“You want to do what's best for your child, regardless of if that makes you get into uncomfortable positions,” she said. “Whatever it takes to make sure your child is in a great environment, healthy and just living their life, you will want to do that.”
Based on a recent poll of about 1,200 seniors nearing graduation at UL, public education was a significant issue when deciding whether to stay in Lafayette after graduation or move elsewhere. Over 40% strongly agreed that a quality school system is important when deciding where to live after graduation, but only 13% of those believed their children would get that quality education in Acadiana.
LeBlanc, meanwhile, balanced raising her school with raising four children, ranging in ages from 10 to 1. Five years removed from a six-year stint in the Air Force, LeBlanc cites her support system in staying in Louisiana while she grows her crafting business, Bleu Hazel Designs. The family recently bought a home in Maurice.
“I don't really plan to do much with my degree except to have it,” LeBlanc said. “I didn’t want to quit because, in the end, I wanted (my children) to see me graduate.”