The interim CEO of the Bayou Vermilion District will be disciplined in connection with an online phishing incident that cost the tax-funded organization $149,000.
The Bayou Vermilion District board, which oversees the living history museum Vermilionville as well as bayou cleanup operations, voted Wednesday to discipline interim CEO Kim Fournet with a written warning for unacceptable conduct and performance improvement plan.
Fournet, the office manager, was appointed interim CEO after long-time CEO David Cheramie resigned in November 2021. The board is vetting more than 50 people who applied for the job, including Fournet.
Board President Karen Hail, in a statement April 5, said the Bayou Vermilion District was the victim of "spear phishing" efforts by an unknown entity that appear to have diverted $149,000 intended for insurance premium payments. The online attack occurred March 20 and was discovered March 29 when the phishing suspect made a second attempt.
Spear phishing occurs when someone sends a fake online message that appears to be legitimate targeting a specific person or group in an effort to acquire sensitive information or access to a computer system.
The BVD board on Wednesday went into executive session to discuss Fournet and later briefly addressed her status in open session.
BVD board member Calvin Leger made a motion to remove Fournet as interim CEO and return her to her office manager position. The motion did not receive a second by any other board member.
BVD board member and vice president Sam Oliver then made a motion, which was approved by everyone but Leger, to discipline Fournet with a written warning and performance improvement plan. Board members David Eaton and Shelly Maturin were absent.
"This is something that could have happened to anybody," Oliver said Wednesday. "It could happen to me. I want to share my sympathy."
The board reported the incident to law enforcement authorities and is taking measures to prevent it from happening again.
Also on Wednesday, the BVD board addressed a complaint filed April 12 by Leger with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office about a possible Open Meetings Law violation.
Leger alleges Hail, Oliver and executive search committee member Roxanne Bourque met April 10 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, where Oliver is executive director, to discuss the search for a new CEO without properly notifying other members or the public of the meeting.
Hail said Wednesday the three, appointed by her, met off-site because three BVD employees are among those who applied for the job. She said she sent an email to Eaton, the former board president who chairs the executive search committee, advising him of the meeting. There was no agenda, she said, just a discussion to advance vetting the candidates via rubric scoring.
Eaton said as committee chairman he is the one authorized to call the meeting and to prepare the meeting notice and agenda. He didn't do that, he said.
The day after Leger sent an email to her complaining about the meeting, Hail said, she responded that if the board attorney determined the Open Meetings Law was violated, the board would self-report the matter to the Attorney General's Office.
Before she and the attorney could act, Hail said Leger made the report himself to the Attorney General's Office. Leger replied that he didn't feel Hail's response to him was satisfactory so he took action.