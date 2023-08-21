Scorching heat and a lack of rain have made much of Louisiana a tinderbox, causing wildfires across the state, according to authorities.
Sabine Parish has been hit particularly hard over the past few days with about 2,000 acres burned.
Director of Emergency Preparedness for Sabine Parish Scott Gowen said Monday that he has reached out to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness to request assistance with continuing wildfires. The decision to call for help was reached between three Sabine fire chiefs shortly after midnight Monday morning after days spent fighting fires with crews that are now suffering from exhaustion.
One of the Sabine fires, near Florien, consumed 14 structures and 19 vehicles, but there were no known residents with injuries or fatalities. One firefighter was injured. Gowen said firefighters are being given IV fluids to help with recovery from dehydration and fatigue.
On Sunday, efforts were ramped up to contain a Sabine fire that started near Dess Road, according to previous reports. A second fire has ignited near the original location and firefighters are on scene, said the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
So far, nine LDAF personnel-toting bulldozers have arrived in Sabine, said LDAF’s Press Secretary Jennifer Fenley. Five firefighters from St. George Fire Department and an additional five from Baton Rouge Fire Department are also providing reinforcement, Mike Steele, public information officer at GOHSEP said.
National Guard water aircraft are also on standby.
On Saturday, tugboat operator Travis Vandenburg spent the evening watching fire consume the coastal Cameron Parish marshland. His workplace, spared in the wildfire, is now surrounded by ash.
“I’m up here looking at it and it just looks like a hellscape all the way around us,” Vandenburg said. “We were just watching it Saturday and then it slowly kind of crept its way over the afternoon all the way up through that night.”
The Saturday morning fire in Cameron began in two spots. One started south of Trosclair Road nearer to the coastline and the other began in the northern part of the parish, Cameron Parish Fire Chief Tim Dupont said.
The southern fire was ignited by the exhaust of a four-wheeler and the northern fire was started by a cigarette, Dupont said. The individual riding the four-wheeler came forward to admit they accidentally started the fire.
The fire was mostly contained by Sunday night, he said. However, crews continue to fight small fires near Trosclair Road and West Creole Highway. No buildings, vehicles or individuals were harmed in the fire. In all, 2,000 acres of mostly marshland have been destroyed.
“We probably stopped around nine o’clock last night,” Dupont said, “We still have a lot of areas where we don’t know whether they’ll pick back up again.”
Louisiana’s Tinderbox
A statewide burn ban has been in place since Aug. 7. Of particular concern are the marshlands from Cameron up to Alexandria, which are under a red flag warning, according to the National Weather Services in Lake Charles. The warning means conditions are favorable for a fire to escape easily and spread rapidly, said forecaster Stacy Denson.
Dupont said the soggy marshland is typically safeguarded from wildfires. However the high temps and lack of rainfall have left tall grasses to act as perfect kindling. Canals that normally would act as a natural barrier are dried up, allowing fires to jump across and make their way across the marshes.
“The marshes are normally a good depth here but with it being so extremely dry right now and dangerous,” Dupont said, “there is just no stopping them even if they get to what’s normally a ditch or canal.”
Louisiana’s drought is expected to continue well into September, Denson said. There are relatively low chances for rain .
“We do have small rain chances today and tomorrow south of I-10. An isolated shower is not going to do much to really help at all,” Denson said.
Louisiana saw 21 wildfires in May and 65 wildfires in June. That increased to 128 fires in July and 336 in August.
“Normally when you get into August and September, it tends to be our busiest time, but normally not with numbers this high,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said in an email.
How to mitigate
As firefighters tackle the blazes, state officials are urging people not to go sightseeing for them — and to stop sending drones up to take pictures.
"We have aircraft in the air and people’s drones are getting in the way," Strain said.
He urged residents to be hypervigilant about fire risk.
"It is imperative that everyone adhere to the burn ban and take the red flag warning seriously."
For example: The burn ban does allow people to use grills and barbecue pits, but Strain stressed that that's only for cooking. There have been reports of people using barbecue pits to burn debris.
"No, no no, you cannot do that," Strain said. "We'll send Smokey Bear after you."
Here's a list of what not to do during the burn ban, which is expected to last at least a few more weeks.
"A big deal is no fires. Do not light that match. Do not violate the burn ban," said Strain.
Do not throw cigarettes out your car window. "All it takes is a spark or two to cause a fire," said Christopher Bannan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "And with winds of 10-20 mph with some higher gusts, things can spread quickly."
- Do not drive your car through tall grass, or park on dry grass, as catalytic converters can cause fires.
"If you are carrying any type of load, make sure your emergency chains are not hitting asphalt and sparking flames," Strain said.
"If you see a fire, do not go sightseeing," Strain said. "You’re getting in the way of our machines trying to stop the fires.
Strain said so far, the burn bans have markedly helped fires from spreading even more rapidly than they already are, but with hotter, drier days ahead everyone needs to continue observing them.
These are some additional things you can do to prevent fires from spreading and protect your home:
- If you’re working outside with a welding machine or anything with sparks make sure you have extinguishers close by and watch very carefully to make sure sparks don't cause a fire.
- If you're on a farm, make sure you have fire extinguishers on hand if you're bailing hay or doing other work that could have a fire risk.
- Clean your roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris and pine needles that could catch embers.
- Reduce embers that could pass through vents in eaves by installing 1/8 inch metal mesh screening.
- Clean debris from exterior attic vents and install 1/8 inch metal mesh screening to reduce embers.
- Repair or replace damaged or loose window screens and broken windows.
- Screen or box in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.
- Move any flammable material away from wall exteriors, such as mulch, flammable plants, leaves, needles, firewood piles and anything else that can burn.
- Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches.
"Working together we will get through this, but we need everyone's cooperation to prevent these fires from happening," Strain said.
Shreveport-Bossier Advocate editor Barbara Leader contributed to this report.