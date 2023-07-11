Funeral services have been set for 32-year-old Jeremi Richey, a coach from Carencro Catholic School.
The family confirmed on social media that Richey died Thursday while on vacation in St. Augustine, Florida. He died in a St. Augustine hospital after a drowning incident at a nearby beach.
According to his obituary, Richey attended Carencro Catholic School and Teurlings Catholic High School, graduating in 2009. He returned to Carencro Catholic to coach middle school football.
Richey is survived by his parents, Wade and Felicia Richey; two sisters, Reagan and Addison Richey; grandparents, Wanda Plauché and her husband, Wayne, Jennifer Richey and her husband, Clarence, and Audrey Tauzin.
Funeral services for Richey will be at noon Friday at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Carencro.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, and continue from 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday.