There’s some painstaking work yet to be completed before the Carencro Visitor Center is opened, perhaps in the late fall or spring. But for now at the corner of North Church Street and Veterans Drive, everything old is new again.
That busy intersection near the city’s entrance off Interstate 49 is where city leaders have moved what was for many years an unused structure of some 500 square feet from near the railroad tracks on South Michaud Street to its present nearby location. The formerly pink building, styled as a Victorian, was due removal to make way for a replacement. Instead, it has proven to be a historical treasure trove for Carencro and provides evidence for local French, antebellum construction, its advocates say.
Architect Stephen Ortego, a former state representative, said those clearing away the ramshackle building recognized it had important features. He visited the house with Kathy Higginbotham, of the local genealogical society, in 2019, before the pandemic.
They found carpenter’s marks, hand-hewn wood, and original plaster. There were two layers of bousillage infill, which in 18th century Louisiana meant using clay, moss and other materials in construction.
“I’d never seen that,” said Ortego, who is experienced in reclaiming and preserving historic structures. “It was probably protection for the bousillage.”
The building was likely built from the late 1700s to the mid-1800s, Ortego said. If the builders “were not Europeans, they were children of Europeans.”
The carpenter made pegs, then marked the wood for assembly before taking it to the construction site — “like a pre-fab.” Floors were made of pine, the rest of the house was made from cypress.
Ortego said the front door is not original to the home, but was modeled after doors found elsewhere in the neighborhood. Tools used on the property included a pit saw. Some Victorian columns have been stored in the attic.
The walkways were largely made with brick from old Carencro High School.
Higginbotham said the property had at one time belonged to Dr. Romain Francez, 1817-1892, a physician and farmer who was born in France. His remains were buried in St. Peter Cemetery.
His son, Maurice, the fourth of his children, bought the property after his father’s death. Land records are spotty, Higginbotham said, but it appears that Maurice added onto the home in the early 1900s, perhaps in 1901.
“It could have been intended as home or cottage,” Ortego said. “It might have been backside storage. “We don’t have enough information to know.”
Ortego and Higginbotham made the case for the building’s restoration and preservation to then-Mayor Glenn Brasseaux, who became a champion for it. Cost of the project was estimated at about $200,000, but the new mayor said the city has received some outside help.
Mayor Charlotte Clavier, who replaced Brasseaux after he declined to seek another term, said the former mayor deserves the credit for pushing the cause of the visitor center forward. She said while most of the construction project is complete, the building is being historically curated and won’t open right away.
Ortego said in addition to serving as a visitor center, the building may include some history of the city, something akin to a small museum that points to the local history. He said it might be “like a miniature Carencro collection, like a small museum.” It might include sweet potato labels, Native American arrowheads and highlight the area’s history with cotton and the horse industry.
“We’ll do a call to see what’s out there,” he said.
After the building is curated, he said, the city may make a judgment about seeking historical designations for it. Higginbotham said the building has value because of the architecture and because of the importance of people associated with the building.
