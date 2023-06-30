Catholic Charities of Acadiana is asking for donations of water and other supplies to help homeless people in Lafayette through the current heat wave and the remainder of summer.
Lafayette and much of Louisiana has recently been hit by high temperatures and high heat indexes. The heat index has been at or above 113 degrees for multiple days in the past two weeks, prompting the National Weather Service to repeatedly issue excessive heat warnings for the area.
The intense heat raises the risk of heat-related medical issues such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, a fact that is especially concerning for homeless people in Acadiana, who have limited access to air-conditioned spaces and may be outside at the hottest parts of the day, Catholic Charities of Acadiana chief of external affairs Ben Broussard said.
The faith-based organization is keeping St. Joseph’s Diner open as long as possible daily to offer respite to those who can reach the feeding center, but additional help is needed, Broussard said.
Volunteers and staff members are handing out many bottles of water daily to ensure each person who visits the diner or stays at a Catholic Charities shelter leaves with enough bottled water to get them through the day and night, he said.
Catholic Charities is requesting donations of bottled water throughout the summer. Broussard recommended donors grab an extra pack of bottled water during their normal grocery run and drop it off. The goal is to have a steady stream of water donated each week to meet people’s needs until things begin to improve in the fall.
Donations can be brought to the Catholic Charities of Acadiana Regional Disaster Warehouse at 403 Ambassador Caffery Parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We know it’s going to be hot all summer long. The heat that we’re dealing with in June, this is the kind of heat that we’re used to dealing with in August. If that’s any predictor moving forward of how hot it’s going to be this summer...we’re going to need that bottled water all summer long,” Broussard said.
Staff members are also seeking donations of cooling towels and electrolyte packets to help combat the heat, both of which are listed on the charity’s Amazon wish list, he said.