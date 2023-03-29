In response to recent tornados that devastated central Mississippi, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is assisting partner disaster responding agencies by hosting an item-specific relief drive.
The public is invited to donate in-kind relief supplies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the Catholic Charities of Acadiana regional disaster warehouse, 403 N. Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.
All donated relief supplies will be transported directly to disaster responding agencies in central Mississippi.
“The extensive tornado devastation in central Mississippi compels us to repond,” said Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “South Louisiana is no stranger to natural disaster. We know that those in poverty suffer at a disproportionate level in disaster. Our swift response of critical relief supplies will serve to minimize suffering and offer compassion during this trying time for our neighbors in Mississippi.”
Supplies requested on behalf of disaster partners in Mississippi include the following:
- Diapers (all sizes)
- Non-perishable food items
- Paper towels
- Toilet tissue
- Personal hygiene items
- Tarps (20’ x 50’ or greater)
- Flashlights