A concerted national effort to rekindle Catholics’ passion for the Holy Eucharist will get an areawide boost next month with a diocesan-planned evening at the Cajundome Convention Center that will include Mass, dinner and a nationally recognized speaker.
The Rev. Alex Albert, pastor at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette and director of the diocesan Worship Office in Lafayette, said next month's public event, the Eucharistic Rally, is part of a three-year effort — the National Eucharistic Revival — that seeks to restore passion for the Holy Eucharist in the minds of Catholics in Louisiana and across the United States.
“We want to renew love for the Eucharist on the parish, diocesan and national levels,” Albert said. “We want to foster devotions that sustain the church’s beliefs in the Eucharist. We want to know how to reeducate people, to build a culture that sustains and builds on these beliefs.”
Albert, a Kenner native and diocesan priest, said church leaders in reviewing the results of a national study about five years ago on Catholics’ beliefs about the Eucharist, found that 75% of Catholics did not embrace the core Catholic belief that Jesus is in the Holy Eucharist. That, he said, generated a lot of conversations within the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that resulted in this three-year effort, which will continue with a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in 2024 and conclude in 2025.
As a point person for the Lafayette diocese’s involvement in the national Eucharistic effort, Albert explained that the first year of the three-year effort, 2022-2023, was a “quiet” one that involved reviewing what the diocese was teaching and doing about the Eucharist locally. Year two, he said, 2023-2024, is more pointed toward action, using church practices like Eucharistic adoration to increase area Catholics’ understanding, reverence and desire for it.
Some three dozen sites for adoration have been established around the diocese, and the diocese has distributed a “Passport”-style document that points out the adoration locations and encourages their use. The document can help Catholics plan pilgrimages to diocesan churches and chapels which range south to Our Lady of the Lake Church in Delcambre, north to Sacred Heart of Jesus in Ville Platte, west to St. Augustine in Basile and southeast toward the Church of the Assumption in Franklin.
In his message to his flock, printed inside the Eucharistic Revival passport, Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel encourages Catholics to organize friends and fellow parishioners to develop pilgrimages to those churches and others.
Albert said the Oct. 5 Eucharistic Rally schedule at the Cajundome Convention Center opens with Mass at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, a keynote address by Ralph Martin on Real Presence in the Eucharist, adoration, music and benediction. Deshotel will celebrate the Mass; Albert will be the homilist. The evening will conclude at 9:30. The entire event is free.
Martin, president of Renewal Ministries, is a professor at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit and directs the Graduate Theology programs in New Evangelism. He is also a visiting professor at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and a prolific author.
The second year of renewal will include participation in grassroots efforts inspired by the revival’s four pillars: reinvigorated worship with an emphasis on liturgy, personal encounters, adoration and the Sacrament of Confession, robust formation to include small group initiatives and sending missionaries – bringing lapsed brothers and sisters back to the church and recommitting to serving the poor.
Albert said with some 300,000 Catholics in the diocese, he hopes that as many as 1,500 will come to the Cajundome Convention Center next month and that participants will be inspired to participate further in the renewal.
“If they cannot make it to Indianapolis next year, if that is too far or too expensive,” he said, then maybe they can get a sense of pilgrimage by traveling from the outlying areas of the diocese to Lafayette.
He said the Oct. 5 gathering will close with adoration and benediction, something that is not often celebrated locally with 1,000 people at a time.
“We want to inspire them to bring this back to their daily life, to keep the Eucharist as a central part of their lives,” he said.
For more information, see worship@diolaf.org and eucharisticcongress.org.