RICHARD — Champions for the sainthood cause of Charlene Richard may complete the first phase of the work, local examination of her life and virtue, by autumn, the Rev. Taylor Reynolds, episcopal delegate, said. But there still may be a long road for Charlene's cause to travel to reach sainthood.
Reynolds, an Avoyelles Parish native assigned to the Diocese of Alexandria, assumed duties as episcopal delegate in February. He was the celebrant Friday for Mass at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard, Charlene’s home church in rural Acadia Parish. Aug. 11 marked the 64th anniversary of her death at age 12 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
“Where is she in the cause? Right now, we are looking at her life and virtue,” Reynolds said in brief remarks prior to the Mass. “That may conclude as early as October.”
Reynolds studied canon law in Rome and took a course on sainthood causes there that included how to administer causes for sainthood on the diocesan level. The Rev. Luis Escalante, postulator for Charlene's cause in Rome, asked Reynolds to take the position.
Charlene died in 1959 after a short battle with acute lymphatic leukemia. She was described as a typical rural child of her era — the second of 10 children, she was a good student and enthusiastic athlete, loved Elvis Presley’s music and “sock hops” at her home, did farm chores and was steeped in her Catholic faith.
It was the two weeks before her death that proved extraordinary to many witnesses to her life and last days: Like St. Thérèse of Lisieux, the 19th century French nun about whom she had read, she dedicated her illness and suffering in prayer for the salvation of the souls of others. Her heroism in her last days were noted by the priest and chaplain who attended her spiritually and by the nun and nurse who oversaw her care. For generations, family, friends and followers believed that her death held great meaning.
Charlene, known as the “Little Cajun Saint,” is among three area people — now Servants of God — in the Diocese of Lafayette whose causes for sainthood have been advancing since 2020 under the efforts of Bishop Douglas Deshotel of Lafayette. The others are August “Nonco” Pelafigue of Arnaudville, whose work was devoted to the Sacred Heart, and the Rev. Joseph Verbis LaFleur, a priest in Opelousas and Abbeville and military chaplain who died as a prisoner of war in World War II.
The first phase of Pelafigue’s cause has been completed and sent to Rome. Reynolds said the Congregation on the Causes of Saints will evaluate and judge the local efforts concerning her life and her virtues and make the decisions whether she is, first, venerable and then blessed.
If she is declared venerable, Reynolds said, her life would be “publicly recognized and proclaimed and honored as venerable.” At that stage, he said, issuing prayer and holy cards would be appropriate.
Before a person’s life is determined to be blessed, a miracle must be authenticated. At that point, Reynolds said, there would be a beatification ceremony, probably in the diocese. Then the person is treated as a saint locally; a second miracle, authenticated in Rome, would allow the greater church to recognize the person’s sainthood.
Authentication of the miracle must be “complete,” Reynolds said. “It must be truly miraculous.”
Reynolds said those working on the cause hope the local work will be complete by October.