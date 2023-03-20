Chevron's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit on Monday donated six acres of land on the Vermilion River to Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The land is near Heymann Park and includes preliminary plans to create walking trails.
The property is unique for the area because it includes gently rolling hills and creeks, said Chevron Land Representative and Lafayette native Danielle Brocato, who was instrumental in getting the land donated, according to a statement from LCG.
LCG has developed a master plan to reconstruct and enhance several parks in the area, including Beaver Park, Heymann Park and Lil' Woods Park, all in the vicinity of the donated land. In fact, the March 2022 Master Plan Presentation includes possible uses for the six acres donated Monday.
“The Chevron land donation is an important component of the overall Master Plan,” PARC Director Hollis Conway said. “Connecting all three parks is beneficial to our community, and Chevron’s in-kind donation allows us to offer even more amenities to our community.”
LCG is moving ahead with implementation of Phase 1 of the Master Plan which includes an amphitheater and a pedestrian river crossing, Tonya Trcalek, communications and media specialist, said Monday. Both projects, she said, have funding for construction.
In addition, $500,000 has been allocated to build pickleball courts at Beaver Park, Trcalek said.
Residents who participated in 2022 meetings on how to redevelop the parks put a high value on walking and running trails as well as access to the Vermilion River.
Activities where residents can engage with the river, walking and running trails, sports courts and activities and natural areas with native plantings were the top picks of those attending workshops in person.
Those participating online picked as their top wants for Beaver and Heymann parks public restrooms, bike trails, children's play areas, food truck space and charging stations.