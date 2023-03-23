Lafayette’s City Council this week handed over its months-long investigation of Mayor-President Josh Guillory to the Louisiana legislative auditor’s office. No findings have been disclosed yet as the probe moves forward.
Within weeks of Guillory’s return from rehab last summer and amid a story about a construction equipment rental company he started with his wife in 2021, the council unanimously voted to investigate his administration. The investigation focused on LCG’s drainage program and Guillory’s use of public resources, namely his security detail.
The council is leaving the rest of the investigation to the legislative auditor’s office, Councilman Glenn Lazard said Tuesday night. The council’s contracted auditor turned over its findings, which will remain confidential until and unless the LLA decides to release them.
“This is really a very complex matter, so [our investigators] will not be issuing any reports of any findings that they may have. All of their information has been turned over to the Louisiana legislative auditor,” Lazard told council members at Tuesday’s meeting.
Though the council initially authorized $100,000 for its investigation, only $49,500 of that had been spent as of Tuesday.
State auditors launched their own investigation into Guillory’s administration in January and began by following the path laid out by the City Council’s probe. Council members met with members of the LLA’s investigation team and agreed to provide them with any information obtained by their probe.
