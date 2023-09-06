Lafayette native Clark Joseph has never forgotten the people who helped him find his calling as a musician.
That's why, when the invitation arrived to conduct at Carnegie Hall, the Dallas resident made sure his former music teachers had the opportunity to share the experience with him.
"It was a phenomenal, overwhelming experience," Joseph said. "There were several emotions I experienced on the stage that night."
As a young child, Joseph would sit in the ditch of a home on Eisenhower Street in Lafayette and listen to the melodies played by piano students of Mathilda Guidry Martin. He even snuck into the house a few times to try out the piano for himself.
"He was brilliant at an early age when he was having to climb up to the stool," Martin said.
His grandfather soon began paying for lessons, 50 cents each in 1964, at Martin's home. By the time Joseph was in middle school at L.J. Alleman, another teacher convinced his family to purchase a piano for the passionate young musician.
While the adults in his life encouraged his love for music, Joseph struggled with his identity as a teen, wondering if he should play ball instead of piano. By eighth grade, his peers at Paul Breaux would often tease him for being artistic instead of athletic. Lynetta Mouton, who taught him music in third grade and again in eighth grade, told him he may not be good at basketball or football, but he should know that those games cannot start until you sing the national anthem.
Her words struck a chord and have stayed with him for more than 48 years.
"When she spoke those words to me, they gave me life," Joseph said through tears. "And I've been living off of those words ever since."
Joseph, now 61, kept in touch with Martin, 81, and Mouton, 85, while earning bachelor's and master's degrees in music at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and even after he moved to New York City and later Dallas. He would often send Mother's Day cards or packets with concert programs to his former teachers as a way to thank them for their influence in his life.
"He's now the maestro. I never thought I'd know a maestro," Mouton said. "I thank God for the opportunity to know Clark Joseph — from third grade to a Carnegie Hall maestro."
Joseph, who serves as minister of music for St. John Church in Grand Prairie, Texas, led the final of four groups to perform at Carnegie Hall on June 27. In addition to his singers, choral groups from Ohio, Arizona and California performed with the New England Symphonic Ensemble that evening.
"When I received the invitation, I questioned what we present in a place like Carnegie Hall," Joseph said. "It has to be something really special."
Joseph said God gave him the word "rock" as a theme.
He opened with a contemporary adaptation of the hymn "The Solid Rock." His second song, "Jesus is the Rock," is one that blends classical, spiritual and rock elements. His third, "Trust in the Lord," is a song Joseph wrote and composed. He closed out the night with a traditional gospel song called "Yes, God is Real."
Lafayette singers Geraldine Ruffin Broussard and Nebu Nezey, who sing in a local ecumenical choir under Martin's direction, sang alongside Joseph's Texas group at Carnegie Hall.
"It's unbelievable to have this opportunity when you come from little old Lafayette," Nezey said. "It was magical."
Broussard and Nezey prepared for the Carnegie Hall performance by joining video conference calls with Joseph's choir in Texas.
"Clark said, 'Let's go tell our story,'" Broussard said. "It was a ministry assignment from God to go to Carnegie versus just a performance. So we went and we ministered, and they gave us a standing ovation and invited us to come back."
Upon returning home, the singers performed their Carnegie Hall set for the St. John congregation in Texas.
Performing at Carnegie Hall was never on Joseph's bucket list, but he said he still felt blessed to be offered the opportunity. He was especially overjoyed when he was asked to perform gospel songs instead of the classical style of music Carnegie Hall is known for.
"The reception was phenomenal," Joseph said. "We got a standing ovation, and that nearly wiped me out."