Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times.
Louisiana National Guard Spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
What those messages were and who they were sent to have not been revealed. According to Collins, the investigation into Desormeaux's actions found that his behavior violated the Louisiana Code of Military Justice's rules "against conduct unbecoming an officer and undermining good order and discipline."
In addition to relieving him of his duties with the 256th, he will no longer be the leader of the state’s historic Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, Collins told the Army Times.
The colonel, an Abbeville native, had commanded the infantry brigade in his part-time capacity since November 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Col. Jon Lloyd will take over as the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's new commander, according to Collins. Desormeaux will become the state’s training coordinator and director of doctrine and education.