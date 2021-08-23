The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's final approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine may have provided salve to some Louisianans, especially in the wake of a variant that has created new and widespread health concerns in recent weeks.

But around the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Monday, at least some students seemed unmoved by this latest COVID news.

“I got my shot last week,” said Seth Benton, a sophomore from Alexandria who is studying political science. He said he was “worried a little” about the coronavirus and its health impacts, but he said he nonetheless is “living life the way I am.”

Alexa Maraist, a fifth-year nursing student from Broussard, said she received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. In part, she said, the state-supported Shot for 100 program, through which students received $100 gift cards for taking the shot, provided her with additional incentive to get vaccinated. The program was announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Aug. 13, and UL students are eligible.

But neither Benton nor Maraist believed that COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory for students. “You shouldn’t force people to take something they don’t want,” Benton said.

+3 How UL researchers, Lafayette company helped bring COVID vaccines to underserved areas Statewide efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among Louisiana college students have deep roots at the University of Louisiana at Lafaye…

Jackson Stewart, a freshman from Natchitoches studying kinesiology, said he felt the need to get the shot. “If you feel you need it, it should be up to you,” he said.

UL students lined up for testing for COVID-19 as they moved into university housing over the weekend. The National Guard, which is staffing a COVID-19 testing and vaccination center on campus, said 38 students were tested Friday in a parking lot near the dorms, 82 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

At the testing site in the core of the campus in Burke-Hawthorne Hall, 55 students were tested Friday and 54 were vaccinated. Around noon Monday, 50 were tested and 58 vaccinated.

Although the handful of students expressed opposition to mandatory vaccines, the University of Louisiana System seemed to be moving toward mandatory vaccinations by the next class registration. Because registration is complete this semester, students won't be mandated to take the vaccine.

UL Lafayette was preparing an announcement Monday afternoon.

The system office was reluctant to mandate vaccinations when the shots did not have full FDA approval, but Monday’s news that Pfizer got the final OK seems to have changed that. However, Louisiana is one of 15 states that allow people to opt out of mandatory vaccinations if they submit a written dissent.

Tahsin Zaman, of Bangladesh, who is entering graduate study in mechanical engineering, was vaccinated in January in her home country. She echoed experts’ advice when asked why she got the shot: It protected her from catching COVID. If she catches the variant, she said, the effects won’t be as bad.

Lauren Bankston, of Lafayette, a junior who is studying marketing, said she was happy not only to return to campus Monday but was pleased to see so many fellow students. Last semester, she said, UL’s campus was “like a ghost town” at times as coronavirus affected scheduling and course delivery.

Campus leaders over the past week have suggested that that is a good reason to get vaccinated: The more students who get vaccinated, the closer the campus will get to “herd immunity” against COVID. Then, the campus can schedule more public events.

Bankston said she is considering getting the shot to protect family members. But she’s not wholly convinced yet, she said.

Rebecca Owens, of Houston, a fifth-year student in hospitality, said Monday she was disappointed that most of her classes are still online. She was hoping to return to the classroom this semester.

“I used to be really involved — super involved,” she said. Activities included sorority membership and hospitality-related events, important for preparation for her career. That has changed since the pandemic was declared in March 2020

The COVID variant differs from earlier outbreaks because it seems to have a greater impact on younger people. Louisianans 18-29 years old have low rates of vaccination.

UL participated in testing for the Pfizer vaccination, which will be marketed under the name Comirnaty.