A day after Acadiana was identified as one of three regions of the state where coronavirus cases aren't significantly dropping, three new deaths were reported Tuesday in Lafayette Parish, along with two in St. Landry Parish and one in Iberia Parish, pushing the number of deaths in Acadiana to 101.
Deaths in Acadiana make up 6% of the 1,758 death toll in Louisiana from COVID-19.
Statewide, 61 new deaths and 218 new cases were reported Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Health, one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was extending his stay-at-home order to May 15 in part because the Acadiana, Baton Rouge and Monroe regions aren't seeing the decline in COVID-19 cases as other parts of the state.
The three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish come more than two weeks after Easter and more than a week after Mayor-President Josh Guillory reopened some businesses under his Safe Shop initiative with restrictions such as the use of masks and occupancy limits. Several other parishes have followed his lead, including Iberia Parish and hard-hit St. Landry Parish.
"A lot of people are disappointed, frustrated, even angry" that the governor's stay-at-home order, which was to expire Friday, was extended by two weeks, Guillory said at a news conference Tuesday. "I can certainly relate to those feelings. I want to get this all to be over as much as anyone."
But, he added, Gov. John Bel Edwards is closely following federal guidelines for reopening businesses and Louisiana, in part because of Acadiana, doesn't meet all the criteria for a phase 1 opening.
The first case of COVID-19 in the state surfaced March 9 in the New Orleans area. On March 18, the same day Lafayette began drive-thru screening at the Cajundome, the first case of the virus was reported in Lafayette Parish.
In Orleans and Jefferson parishes, the first and worst areas of infection, the spread of the coronavirus has plateaued. Because of early testing and closures, Lafayette Parish never saw a dramatic spike in cases, Guillory said. That resulted in stretching the time frame in which the virus remains in the area.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the state Office of Public Health in Acadiana, said the Centers for Disease Control looks at new cases, trends in new cases and undertakes calculations that show COVID-19 in the Acadiana region overall is trending down, but there's still too much variability in the numbers that may be due to clusters or people gathering without proper protection.
In the seven-parish Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St.Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, 12 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday for a total of 1,300 cases.
St. Landry Parish is among the 10 worst parishes in the state for deaths due to COVID-19, with 37 as of Tuesday. Most of them have occurred among nursing home residents, Stefanski said.
Statewide, 27,286 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the virus surfaced in Louisiana March 9, along with 1,758 deaths and another 43 probable deaths since the first death in the state was reported March 14.
Thirteen fewer Region 4 patients were on ventilators Tuesday, but an additional six were in intensive care and bed usage was up by 66.
COVID-19 cases and deaths in Acadiana reported Tuesday:
Lafayette: 446 cases, up three; 21 deaths, up three
Iberia: 247 cases, up 2; 18 deaths, up one
St. Martin: 226 cases, up 3; 15 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 170 cases, up three; 37 deaths, up two
Acadia: 130 cases, no change; nine deaths, no change
Evangeline: 46 cases, up one; no deaths
Vermilion: 35 cases, no change; one death, no change