Although many farmers markets have stopped operating in recent weeks in Acadiana, a few continue to sell produce and other goods to customers each week.
The Hub City Farmers Market, which happens from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 427 Heymann Blvd. in the Oil Center, is one of those.
"We will be out there as long as the government allows us to be set up," said vendor Ella Atkins. "We're considered a grocery operation, so we plan to continue for as long as we can."
Atkins said there has been a noticeable drop in customers at the market as the novel coronavirus has spread to Acadiana.
About 50 people attended the market on Saturday, which is half of the usual 100 customers the market sees each week.
The Hub City Farmers Market is one of the smaller open-air markets in the area. About six vendors attend the market each week, but just four were there on Saturday.
It's easy for vendors to set up their booths so they are at least six feet apart to comply with social distancing orders.
The market has been selling seasonal fruits and vegetables, milk, honey, breads and other baked goods, kombucha juice and personal care products.
"We need the support," Ella Atkins said. "Because with no farms, we have no food."
Although there have been fewer people at the market, the vendors have seen an increase in sales of products because of high demand in grocery stores.
Milk and eggs top the list.
"There's a need for fresh produce," Maia Atkins, Ella's daughter, said. "There's a need for local eggs. There's a need for milk and honey. Basically, the better the nutrients, the better our immune systems function, regardless of if we're going through a pandemic or not."
Maia Atkins usually sells her handmade soap, lotion and deodorant at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park, but she's recently joined her mother because her usual market has suspended operations because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019.
"It's all about community," Maia Atkins said. "Even though things are pushing toward isolation, we still need to look into each other's eyes, even if we can't shake each other's hands."
The Acadiana Farmers Market, which typically happens three times a week at 801 Foreman Drive, will continue operating but on a more limited basis.
The open-air, neighborhood market is known for only selling produce. It will happen from 5 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays for now, according to a recorded message heard when calling the market's phone number at 337-351-9082.
A message left by a reporter was not immediately returned before deadline.
Seasonal vegetables that can be found at local markets include leafy greens and root vegetables. A few examples are beets, radishes, sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, kale and cauliflower.
Many farmers markets in south Louisiana are also social events with live music and children's activities.
Generally speaking, those are the ones that have stopped operations for now.
Some of the smaller, no-frills markets are the ones that plan to continue operating in the weeks ahead.
The Teche Area Farmers Market in downtown New Iberia fell somewhere between the two categories.
Market organizers had been providing hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to vendors and customers as a safety precaution, hoping to keep the market operating because many of the market's vendors are retirees who rely on the supplemental income.
Although the New Iberia market happened last Saturday, city leaders decided Monday morning to discontinue the market through at least mid-April.
They chose to put the market on hold along with all other non-essential government functions as part of the governor's shelter-in-place order that went into effect Monday.
"Our market is outdoors, and we'd been taking greater precautions," said Jane Braud, the market coordinator. "But I think it's gotten to the point now where we need to just join forces with others and stop the market for now."