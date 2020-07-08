Concerned by record-setting increases in positive cases of COVID-19, Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, has urged Catholics in the Lafayette diocese to wear masks when attending Mass.
In a letter issued this week to Catholics across the diocese, which includes eight civil parishes and about 120 churches, the bishop reminded the faithful this week that the state remains in Phase II of guidelines for reopening as set by the governor and that “the Acadiana area, which includes the Diocese of Lafayette, is among the highest areas in the state of Louisiana.”
“I wish to remind all the faithful of the diocese that we are still in Phase II of the guidelines for reopening set forth by the state of Louisiana and the Centers for Disease Control,” he said in a letter, released Tuesday night. “Measures to prevent the spread of the virus remain the same: Good hygiene, especially frequent hand washing, staying home if you experience any symptoms, social distancing of 6 feet, and wearing a mask when in public gatherings.
“When we gather for Mass, funerals, weddings etc., we are in a public gathering. While not mandated by the state of Louisiana yet, I join with my fellow bishops in Louisiana to strongly urge everyone to wear a mask in church. This is protection for you and those around you.”
Deshotel noted that, “Infection rates have been spiking in younger adults. While they may not feel sick, they are nevertheless carriers. Many complain that wearing a mask is uncomfortable and bothersome. The temporary inconvenience is worth bearing to protect ones’ own health and those of others.”
Deshotel said the faithful should not need a law or mandate “to tell us of our Christian calling to charity and care for the well-being of our neighbor.”
“I therefore appeal to everyone to wear a mask in public including during church gatherings.”
The bishop in his letter continued his dispensation from the obligation of attending in person Sunday Masses. Catholics are ordinarily required to attend weekly Masses either on Sunday or Saturday evenings, but since the pandemic, they have been excused from attending Mass in person.
Catholics in the Lafayette diocese have resumed Sunday attendance but under social distancing mandates imposed by the state.
The bishop was on vacation Wednesday and unavailable to answer written questions.
Although the bishop is not ordering diocesan parishioners to wear masks, a diocesan spokeswoman said pastors could require parishioners to wear masks at their individual churches.
Over the past two weeks, the diocese has announced that two priests have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering in quarantine.