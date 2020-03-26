The bills are coming due for Nicole David and her downtown hair salon, Mon Rêve Salon, while business has slowed significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

David, who is considered a 1099 employee by the government along with contract workers, won't qualify for unemployment benefits to help get through.

Now she's searching for loans or any other forms or revenue to get by since demand for her work and the work of her fellow hairdressers disappeared almost overnight. She had to close salon on March 18 ahead of Gov. John Bel Edwards' mandate this week for all salons and barber shops to close on Monday.

"I'm freaking out," she said. "I'm calling my credit card companies and my mortgage company to see if they'll defer the payments until we're back up and running again. Even though I own my own business, sometimes I make just as much as my employees. Why do I get hindered and hurt when I'm working and also supplying jobs?"

1099 workers are essentially their own boss and can also hire on other 1099s to help work jobs or even hire them on as employees as well. Contract workers are a significant part of the economy, according to Upwork, and was a source of revenue for 57 million people in the United States last year.

The $2 trillion federal stimulus bill, which is set to come before the House on Friday, would extend unemployment benefits to these contract workers for the first time, how the benefits will be calculated will have to be worked out.

Stay-in-place mandates and other closures have either shut down those contract workers or forced them to hustle to find income. Korey Champagne, owner of Acadian Slice Pies, moved his business from selling pies at farmers markets and in local stores to taking orders via Facebook, text and email, payment through online processors and delivery in his own vehicle.

"Right now, I'm a solo owner and operator, so I didn't have to layoff employees, but the biggest hit for me was the cancelling of the farmers markets, festivals and other venues we would sell at," Champagne said. "I'm keeping things super clean and cooking everything myself, then delivering it to customers with as quick and as safe a turnaround as possible."

In Opelousas, computer repairman Damon Fontenot is said he is keeping contacts with customers to only text messages and phone calls. He is using gloves and rubbing alcohol to sanitize the equipment. The only time he is interacting with customers is at pick up or drop off.

Business lately has picked up, he said.

"Now that everyone is sequestered at home, it's easy to see why I'm getting more work," Fontenot siad. "Computers are how people communicate, work and find their entertainment. People need computers now more than ever."