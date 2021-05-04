The Community Foundation of Acadiana’s fourth annual SOLA Giving Day is riding a wave of generosity through early giving efforts into its 24-hour finale Thursday.
Nicole Hebert, a CFA organizer for Giving Day, said there’s a goal of raising as much as possible to benefit 183 organizations that have sought CFA’s assistance in generating funds. Those organizations signed up early and donors have been accessing solagivingday.org to donate and potentially secure matching donations. The list of organizations is on the site.
“SOLA Giving day is our biggest civic leadership endeavor,” she said. “We provide this as a platform for the organizations.”
Registration for organizations is long closed. But this year’s number of participating organizations is up some 76% over last year’s as non-profits, hard pressed to generate funding during the pandemic, have struggled financially.
The early giving period opened two months ago, enabling organizations to encourage contributions with matches. Marcia Patout, director at the Bayou Teche Museum in New Iberia, said the museum raised about $3,500 last year — it was its first year — but did not participate in the matching funds option. This year, she said, the museum secured an anonymous donor and is poised to collect that additional funding.
She said the museum’s plan is to double the floor space this year and add an exhibit for former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, an Iberia Parish native.
She said the museum has a sole, annual fundraiser that was canceled this year because of COVID-19, so more funding from Giving Day would go a long way.
Hebert said at 11:59:59 p.m. Wednesday the CFA website will transform to a 24-hour SOLA Giving Day “leaderboard” format, where donors can see which non-profits are raising money and who needs more funds for matches. She said there are myriad ways people can leverage their donations, all on the website.
She said people can donate from all over the world. She said one donor weighed in from Australia so far.
Money collected goes to the individual organizations, she said.
“It’s a cool concept,” said Ben Broussard, spokesman for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. He said oftentimes people think of philanthropy as belonging to the realm of the wealthy, but that is the “wrong idea.”
SOLA Giving Day, he said, “helps everyday people do philanthropy.”