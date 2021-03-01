Louisiana Catholics may grapple not with the issue of taking a COVID-19 vaccination, but with which vaccination to take.

Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, was reviewing the issue Monday night, diocesan spokesperson Blue Rolfes said, and might issue a statement later this week.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans said in a statement published Friday on its website that “in light of guidance from the Vatican” and others, it was instructing New Orleans Catholics that the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “morally compromised” because it uses an “abortion-derived cell line” in its development, testing and production.

That vaccine has been cleared for use and some 4 million doses were to be shipped Monday.

The archdiocese said vaccines available through Pfizer and Moderna don’t rely on cell lines from abortions in their manufacture and can be morally acceptable for Catholics.

“We maintain that the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of individual conscience in consultation with one’s healthcare provider,” the archdiocese said.

“We also maintain that in no way does the Church’s position diminish the wrongdoing of those who decided to use cell lines from abortions to make vaccines. In doing so, we advise that if the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available, Catholics should choose to receive either of those vaccines rather than to receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of its extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.”

Michael Pasquier, LSU professor of Christian Studies, said Catholics’ choices are complex and “tough.”

“In this case, the archdiocese is trying to strike a balance between healthcare and the importance of vaccines in eliminating the pandemic,” he said. “You’ve got two life issues: the pandemic vs. abortion as well as the church’s longstanding teachings on abortion. The church is looking for consistent ethic of life.”

Pasquier said that the church is not choosing to take one position over the other but is inviting Catholics “to assess for themselves.” The church’s tradition in defining life issues goes beyond abortion to matters such as the death penalty, poverty, healthcare and more.

“There will be Catholics who go out of their way to not take the Johnson and Johnson vaccines,” he said. But, he added, he cannot see the church siding with anti-vaccination movements.