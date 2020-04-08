Advocates for survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse are raising the alarm in Acadiana communities that the coronavirus pandemic may put survivors at greater risk while home with their abusers for extended periods — and that help is available, virus or no virus.
When Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a state stay-at-home order March 23, Faith House of Acadiana executive director Billi Lacombe said she immediately feared abusers would capitalize on the opportunity to exert control over their victims. While the order was a needed step to protect communities and lessen the spread of the virus, it has the unintended consequence of isolating victims.
“Not every home is a safe home,” Lacombe said.
Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center and shelter that offers services and assistance to women in abusive relationships. The organization serves women in domestic violence situations in Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry, Rapides and Vermilion parishes, according to its website.
Lacombe said the organization is aware domestic violence cases in the region may spike based on past trends seen during natural disasters such as hurricanes. In those situations, there’s typically a slow period before and during the disaster followed by an increase in calls once survivors can gather themselves, seek help and plan, she said.
The week the stay-at-home order was issued, the organization saw a dip in calls, but by the end of March and first days of April, Faith House’s call volume was up 25% over the previous week’s numbers and approaching average volume. Each month, the center fields roughly 500 calls, Lacombe said.
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, domestic incident calls between March 23 and April 7 tracked closely to last year’s numbers. In that roughly two week period, deputies responded to 161 domestic calls, arrested four suspects and issued six misdemeanor summonses. During the same period in 2019, they responded to 144 calls, made seven arrests and issued one misdemeanor summons.
What sets the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, situation apart is the uncertainty, Chez Hope executive director Cherrise Picard said. Chez Hope is a family violence crisis center and shelter serving abuse victims in Assumption, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, its website said.
There’s a typical timeline of isolation and disconnect that happens during a natural disaster but the coronavirus pandemic is unique because there isn’t a clear end in sight. The situation is fluid and highly dependent on the virus’ spread and pressure on local hospital systems; if there isn’t improvement, the social distancing and isolation practices could extend, she said.
“It’s hard to predict because this is a one-of-a-kind situation. I’m 48 years old and I never even thought of this. This is something we see on TV shows and movies — it’s hard to believe it’s real,” Picard said.
The directors said prolonged isolation is dangerous because of increased proximity to abusers, increased length of time with abusers, lack of outlets including work and recreation to separate from abusers and decreased physical contact with friends, family and co-workers who may be able to offer support.
“Survivors don’t have privacy to get away from their abuser to call for help. The abuser is on top of them — they know everything they’re doing and they’re listening to everything. These survivors are just trying to make it through day to day,” Picard said.
The women said the stress of the situation, including possible financial struggles and lost employment, compounds the danger. Abusers use stressors and negative developments as excuses to perpetrate abuse on their victims, Lacombe said.
Amidie Shaw, community development director with Hearts of Hope, said the stay-at-home order is also dangerous for children in abusive households because they’re separated from mandated reporters including teachers and school counselors while schools are closed.
Hearts of Hope is the crisis response agency for physical and sexual child abuse and sexual abuse of adults in Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes. The group conducts forensic examinations and interviews and offers services and resources to cope with trauma, Shaw said.
Children have few avenues to escape abuse or seek help independently, and Shaw cautioned family members, neighbors and friends to be watchful, take note if children in the neighborhood are not seen for days and insist on video calls if you’re a family member.
The same logic applies for adults in potential crisis situations. Lacombe and Picard recommended neighbors call 911 if they hear or witness a domestic dispute, to check on their neighbors or loved ones, at a safe distance or through digital means, and to remind anyone in a crisis that resources are available.
“It’s important more than ever to let people know the services haven’t gone away because we’ve gone indoors,” Shaw said.
Survivors in need of assistance can reach Faith House of Acadiana at 1-888-411-1333, Chez Hope at 337-828-4200 and Hearts of Hope at 337-233-7273.
Hearts of Hope’s 24/7 crisis line remains active and they’re offering counseling sessions by phone and video feed through secure tele-advocacy portals. Most in-person activity has been canceled, but the Hearts of Hope center is still prepared to conduct possible emergency interviews in-person, she said.
Certified sexual assault nurse examiners are still available for dispatch to area hospitals if an assault occurs and the survivor requests a rape kit, and while advocates cannot be at the hospital because of visitor restrictions, they are available by phone to walk the survivor through the hospital process, Shaw said.
Lacombe and Picard said similar arrangements have been made at their centers. Group counseling sessions are unavailable, but one-on-one telephone or video counseling sessions are available to develop escape plans and financial savings plans, conduct lethality assessments and provide guidance on ways to remain safe while in the home, like developing a code word or avoiding rooms with only one exit.
Chez Hope and Faith House can also help survivors secure restraining orders against their abusers. While court proceedings are limited, the domestic violence agencies have worked with area clerks of court to remain updated on new protocols to ensure they can assist survivors, the directors said.
Housing support is limited, but still available. Faith House’s shelter is at full capacity while Chez Hope’s seven-apartment shelter has spaces. Chez Hope is also exploring placements at area hotels and motels if necessary, Picard said.