Layoffs have begun at hotels and restaurants in Acadiana as the business has slowed due to the new coronavirus and government measures aimed at slowing its spread.
Restaurants have been among the hardest hit since state's mandate that restaurants could only serve takeout. The same order also closed movie theaters, bars, gyms and casinos in an attempt to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases. Hotels and motels are also cutting employees as travel has all but halted.
Leisure and hospitality could be among the hardest hit sectors of the economy in the inevitable coronavirus recession, according to a Brookings report. In New Orleans, restaurants were laying off employees by the hundreds. Tens of thousands could be out of work in the hotel industry.
Abacus Buffet owner Robert Fruge had to let go about 20 employees until the crisis passes, leaving his Cajun restaurant with only three employees. But instead of just turning them loose, he is partnering with Maison Title of Grand Coteau and Sysco Foods to provide displaced hospitality workers $1 to-go meals from noon to 1 p.m. daily starting Monday.
"I hope word gets out to people so that they know we're doing this and that maybe other industry leaders will follow suit as well. Or generous citizens might decide to lend a hand and donate food to this cause," Fruge said. "We're only going to be able to provide 50 per day, but we've already had people step up and pay for an entire day of meals for displaced workers."
Thomas David, who began working at Fruge’s restaurant nine years ago, is appreciative. The parent of one child with another coming in about a month, David had both of his jobs put on hold — he’s also a member of the popular Cajun band The Pine Leaf Boys.
He said he had a feeling after last weekend that his job and others might be put on hold. But Fruge’s offer for $1 meals can help lots of displaced workers in the coming days.
“You always see that around Lafayette in times of need,” he said. “Somebody always steps up. It’s great for anyone who’s affected. There’s lots of people who are affected. A lot of those restaurant workers and hospitality workers who are out of work completely. To have a deal like that for those who are struggling, it’s great.”
The hotel industry will also have a number of displaced workers due to the coronavirus. According to the U.S. Travel Association, the coronavirus will cause an $809 billion blow to the economy and lead to a loss of 4.6 million travel-related jobs before May.
In Lafayette, that will mean about 19,251 room nights lost and 280,113 event attendees not arriving, resulting in $36.56 million in lost revenue, said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel. Thursday's cancellations alone resulted in a $4 million loss.
"We were projecting a very solid next eight weeks with 75% occupancy for March. Now that's down to 13%," Berthelot said. "Some hotels have had to lay off half their staff or more and go down to skeleton crews. However, the next eight weeks after this are looking very strong. So the sooner this clears up, the easier it will be to salvage this year and recover."
Neal Patel, whose company AAA Hotel Management Co. owns four hotels in Lafayette, said he had to let most of his staff go Tuesday. Only four or five employees are staffing each hotel, down from the normal 25, and he may have to let more people go next week.
What stings, he noted, is the pandemic comes during March, the month his company normally does record revenue. Now almost 90% of the reservations have been cancelled.
“We knew it was coming,” said Patel, whose company opened two hotels in Lafayette last year. “We were a little bit proactive. It was the only jobs they had, and they are filing for unemployment now. We’re not thinking we’re going to recover from this in the near future. We don’t expect this thing to get back to what it was for 18-20 months.”
Meanwhile, Ravi Daggula, owner of Mouton Plantation, has paused operations for 15 days and recommended his 10 employees file for unemployment. His bed and breakfast lost 250 reservations through June, which lost him both revenue, but also required him to refund their deposits.
“This is a strange time,” Daggula said. “I just don’t see an end to it. It will pass, but the stigma from the coronavirus will last for a long time. The travel industry in Lafayette will take a big hit in 2020. 2020 is over for us. It’s better to put your money aside, let everybody go and work for 2021. Just keep your key personnel.”
The Double Tree by Hilton on Pinhook has seen its occupancy dip to 15-20% and has had to furlough at least 80% of its staff this week while trying to stay open with basic ammenities. General Manager Jimmy Thackston said making the announcement to his staff was "the worst point in my career."
"All your co-workers, all your friends, seeing them not knowing what the future holds and being unable to help, it's awful," Thackston said. "A lot of people are prepared for a short-term crisis, but a others are living check to check. They're going to need assistance to survive a 30-day furlow. We're hoping by March 29 it will improve and people will start moving around again, but we just don't know what the future holds."
Other restaurants like Central Pizza and Tula Tacos + Amigos are taking a "wait and see" approach. Co-owner John Peterson said they want to see how the takeout and delivery numbers are and how things are looking financially next week before they make any decisions about letting their staff go.
Staff Writer Adam Daigle contributed to this report