Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and several Acadiana healthcare leaders gave an update Tuesday on COVID-19 cases in the region.
Guillory was joined at the briefing by Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 Director Dr. Tina Stefanski, Our Lady of Lourdes Chief Medical Officer Dr. Henry Kaufmann and Ochsner Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Stephen Rees who all spoke about how local hospital operations are doing after the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in Acadiana.
"Our region is leading the state in this third wave," Stefanski siad, reiterating her plea for residents to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing during the holiday season.
She also said that with the COVID-19 vaccine on the way there is an end in sight, however she said that the vaccine would likely not be widely available until the spring.
Stefanski said there are 223 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Acadiana. She added that there have been 18 deaths in the region in the past week.
Lafayette Parish alone has had a total of 12,538 coronavirus cases and 155 deaths.
Our Lady of Lourdes has seen a tripling of COVID patients in the last week, according to Kaufmann. He said OLOL currently has 50 COVID-19 patients, which represent 30% of the hospital's bed capacity. He added that these 50 patients are not unique COVID patients and that they are seeing a large number of COVID patients each day.
Kaufman said that the ICU remains full as it usually does this time of year, but that it also remains stable although they are on the cusp overflowing.
So far, he said,t hospital discharges are keeping up with hospital admissions. However, he said, they expect an increase in hospitalizations in the next week or two from cases contracted over Thanksgiving.
In order to maintain the hospital's capacity, Lourdes has moved to restrict some elective surgeries and will review on a daily basis which of those surgeries to allow and which to postpone to maintain bed space.
The hospital is also limiting visitors.
Kaufman said that OLOL has several facilities in Lafayette that can receive COVID patients from the main campus if needed.
Ochsner lafayette General has also seen a significant rise of COVID-19 cases in the Acadiana area recently, but Rees said they have also appeared to "steady out a little bit" over the last few days.
The hospital has 96 patients in its surge area and 20 in the ICU, with five deaths in the past two days.
Rees said that Ochsner also has several other medical facilities around Lafayette where COVID patients can be shifted to in case the main campus gets overwhelmed.
He said that he and other healthcare leaders from Acadian Ambulance, the LHC Group and the Schumacher Group have been on regular calls to help coordinate the local response in order to treat the Acadiana community.