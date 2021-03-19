YOUNGSVILLE — The Rev. Michael Russo, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, has celebrated his own Italian heritage for 32 years by sharing the tradition of the St. Joseph Altar wherever he’s been called as a priest. It’s part of the Solemnity of the Feast of St. Joseph, celebrated annually on March 19.
Russo will celebrate the occasion Friday, too, when his parishioners will gather first for 8:30 a.m. Mass and then proceed to the church hall, where they’ll admire this year’s St. Joseph Altar and an additional display that traces the Russo family back to Corleone, Sicily, where his ancestors lived. As a young priest, studying in Italy, he celebrated Mass in the church where his ancestors worshiped and where his great grandparents married.
“This is my 32nd altar,” Russo said, which includes those at pastoral stops in Rayne, Opelousas, Franklin, Lafayette and Youngsville over the course of his priesthood. He has introduced the practice at some churches where parishioners, many Cajun, were not familiar with the tradition.
Russo is a native of Patterson in St. Mary Parish, where the Feast of St. Joseph on March 19 was of great importance to the local Italian-American population. Sicilians facing starvation in the Middle Ages prayed to St. Joseph for help, and credit him with their survival. In gratitude, the Catholics offer St. Joseph Tables or Altars and share a bounty of foods.
There will be no meal this year — no traditional “Tupa Tupa” dinners — because of safety concerns related to the pandemic. But Russo said food will be displayed and St. Joseph honored. On Thursday, the altar included tiers representing the Holy Trinity, traditional Italian desserts, breads in symbolic shapes, and fava beans, the legumes credited with staving off starvation. There were shamrocks and Easter bunnies, and foods on each side were balanced with matching foods on the other, which symbolizes balance at the world’s creation, Russo said.
The Feast of St. Joseph falls near the end of the Diocese of Lafayette’s Year of St. Joseph, which opened Aug. 16 and will conclude with the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker on May 1. It is being held to mark the 150th anniversary of Pope Pius IX declaring St. Joseph patron of the universal church.
“During this year, we as a diocese will meditate on St. Joseph’s life, befriend him in prayer and seek his protection,” the diocese said. Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will celebrate Mass at 9 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, where Russo grew up, and at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette at 5:30.
Blue Rolfes, diocesan spokesperson, said the yearlong schedule of events planned for the celebration has been compressed because of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “stay-at-home” mandates tied to COVID-19. Nonetheless, the 122 church parishes in the diocese — they include 13 named for St. Joseph — have marked the yearlong celebration in various ways.
Rolfes said because the Feast of St. Joseph falls this year on a Friday during Lent, Catholic Church law in Canon 1251 frees Catholics on that day from abstaining from meat or other foods, such as a food that a particular Catholic may have abstained from during the rest of Lent.