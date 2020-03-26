Waitr, the popular restaurant delivery company based in Lafayette, is again testing out same-day grocery delivery in south Louisiana as the coronavirus shutdown increases demand for the service.
The company is delivering grocery essentials from Champagne's Market in Lafayette and Ralph's Market in Baton Rouge.
Waitr tested out grocery delivery services in 2017 through Market Basket locations in Lake Charles and east Texas.
By the time Waitr introduced grocery delivery in 2018 at Champagne's Market in Lafayette, other services such as Shipt and Instacart already dominated the market.
Demand has increased sharply in recent weeks for grocery delivery in south Louisiana as leaders have closed schools and some businesses, telling people to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Like restaurant orders, Waitr is also offering no-contact delivery for groceries to ensure social distancing between delivery drivers and customers.
Customers can place orders for grocery items from a store in the same way they order dishes from a local restaurant through the Waitr app or website.
"In such a time of need, we felt like it is our duty to utilize our platform in any way possible to support the community and plan to support more communities like this in the very near future," said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr, in a prepared statement. "We want to be a valuable resource for our local communities during these tough times. Like I’ve said before, if there is anything we can do to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our partners, employees and community, we will do it."