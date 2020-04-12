ACA.firstresponderprep.005.adv
EMT Rhetta Gillespie, left, and EMR Amanda Leday put a new sheet on a stretcher after dropping off a patient Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Med Express substation in Washington, La. In addition to routine, post-transfer cleanings, medics are wearing personal protective equipment and cleaning ambulances from top to bottom at each shift change in response the COVID-19 coronavirus.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The number of known coronavirus cases in Louisiana reached 20,595 on Sunday, with 921 of those cases being in the Acadiana area.

A total of 840 people have died from COVID-19, including 45 people in Acadiana.

The Acadiana area, as defined by the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4, saw a 12.5% increase in deaths from the coronavirus from Saturday to Sunday and a 5% increase in known coronavirus cases during the same time frame.

The Department of Health's Region 4 includes Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia, Vermilion, Acadia and Evangeline parishes.

Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish:

  • Lafayette Parish: 354 cases, 13 deaths
  • St. Landry Parish: 113 cases, 13 deaths
  • St. Martin Parish: 157 cases, 8 deaths
  • Iberia Parish: 136 cases, 5 deaths
  • Vermilion Parish: 26 cases, 1 death
  • Acadia Parish: 99 cases, 5 deaths
  • Evangeline Parish: 36 cases, no deaths

As of the Department of Health's update at noon Sunday, there were 458 of Louisiana's 2,084 hospitalized patients on ventilators. All 64 parishes in the state had reported COVID-19 cases.

Louisiana's first case was reported on March 9, and the first cases were reported in Acadiana on March 18.

