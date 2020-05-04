The death toll associated with the novel coronavirus continues to rise in Louisiana, with 52 new deaths reported Monday in Louisiana and for the first time in two weeks, no new deaths were reported in Acadiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 22 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the state with an additional 30 deaths listing the virus as the probable cause of death. That brings the death toll to 2,064, including 1,991 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 73 probable deaths.
Statewide, another 333 cases of the virus were reported, bringing the state total to 29,673.
The number of patients presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 is 20,316, up by 3,013 in the past week.
The seven parishes in LDH's Region 4 recorded no additional deaths Monday, but 11 new cases, bringing the total to 1,405.
In the Acadiana region that includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, 120 people have died from COVID-19, the health department reported. Eighty of the dead were white and 40 were black.
St. Landry Parish by far has seen the largest number of deaths from the virus at 45. Of the 45, 37 or 82% were white, 8 or 18% were black. In the past week, 10 additional people died in St. Landry Parish, including 8 whites and 2 blacks.
Cases and deaths in the seven Region 4 Acadiana parishes as of Monday include:
Lafayette: 468 cases, up 2; 20 deaths, no change
Iberia: 270 cases, up 3; 23 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 244 cases, no change; 18 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 191 cases, up 5; 45 deaths, no change
Acadia: 134 cases, no change; 10 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 60 cases, up one; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 38 cases, no change; 1 deaths, no change