United Way of Acadiana is collecting donations to cover the $50 cost of coronavirus testing for the uninsured.
Carlee Alm-LaBar, president and CEO, said Tuesday evening a few donors came forward to cover the fees when word spread that the uninsured would have to pay $50 during a drive-thru screening that begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Cajundome.
Lafayette Consolidated Government later clarified Tuesday evening that the fee is associated with a private lab that will process the tests. But the $50 will not be collected during the screening Wednesday.
Enough money was donated Tuesday to cover about 130 tests, Alm-LaBar said. United Way will work with the lab to pay the testing costs the tests are administered.
Anyone wishing to help out may make a donation online at unitedwayofacadiana.org/covidfund
Drive-thru screening for the flu and coronavirus will take place at the Cajundome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists should enter on Reinhardt Drive. You must have a valid ID and your insurance card, if you have medical insurance. Anyone not sure if they're eligible for testing should call 311.
As of Tuesday evening, no cases of coronavirus have been reported in Acadiana.