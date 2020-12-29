For 24 straight days Randy Newville ran a fever.
The Lafayette real estate developer had recovered from the coronavirus by the time work was finished on his company’s Buchanan Heights Townhomes in downtown Lafayette in August. He credits his staff and technology for the project reaching completion while he and his wife both battled the virus.
But for a span of more than three weeks he ran a fever. Most days it was 101 degrees or lower, but there was a day or two when his body temperature hit 103 or higher.
“When you run a fever for 24 straight days, when you do come out of it, you’re weak for a while,” Newville said. “It really breaks you down. I’ve had the flu before, but that flu lasted six or seven days and you’re finished. That coronavirus, it lasts so long.”
And how he contracted the virus remains a bit of a mystery. He knows he got it from his wife of 40 years, Bethany, but how she first got is the part that has them puzzled. She was the one who was disciplined when it came to masking up and wearing gloves since she takes care of an older woman during the day.
Once she had it, he had the symptoms: fever, lost of taste and smell and head and body aches. Tests turned up positive.
“(My wife) was very thorough about it,” he said. “But she ended up getting anyhow, like a lot of people I talk to. She came down with it three or four days before I had it. She was worse than I was. She had some bronchial issues and sinus issues already. She ran 102-103 degree fever for probably a week or two. She was much sicker with it.”
But the virus didn’t stop there. Newville said a number of family members got the virus, and much like with him and his wife, the symptoms varied. Some relatives who were younger had mild symptoms. Then others he knew in their 50s had more severe cases.
“You just don’t know,” he said. “The virus is kind of sneaky.”