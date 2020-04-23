Sixty-seven more lives were lost to coronavirus in Louisiana, four of them in Acadiana, with Thursday's report from the state health department.
The latest Louisiana Department of Health report shows 1,540 lives lost to COVID-19 since the first death was reported March 14. In Acadiana, 82 lives have been claimed by the virus. The new cases in Acadiana include two in St. Landry Parish and one each in Iberia and Vermilion parishes.
The health department also reported an additional 481 cases statewide, including 37 more in Acadiana, bringing the state total to 25,739, including 1,219 in the seven-parish Acadiana region of the health department.
Fewer people are hospitalized and on ventilators in the state. Thursday's report indicated 20 fewer people hospitalized in Louisiana than Wednesday, leaving 1,727 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Thirteen fewer people are on ventilators Thursday, dropping the total to 274.
In Acadiana, five fewer patients are on ventilators Thursday and nine fewer are in intensive care, leaving 64 on ventilators and 114 in ICU.
Totals for the seven Acadiana parishes in LDH's Region 4 include:
Lafayette: 439 cases, up four; 17 deaths, no change
Iberia: 228 cases, up 11; 12 deaths, up one
St. Martin: 210 cases, up 8; 13 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 154 cases, up 14; 31 deaths, up two
Acadia: 117 cases, no change; 7 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 44 cases, no change; no deaths
Vermilion: 27 cases, down six; 2 deaths, up one