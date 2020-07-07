The Acadiana region again set a seven-day record for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day that record has been set.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continued to rise sharply across southwest Louisiana. With 300 inpatients reported Tuesday in Region 4 and the neighboring Region 5 – centered on the Lake Charles area, near the Texas border – hospitalizations had increased 175% in the two regions since June 23.
More than half of the net increase in Louisiana hospitalizations in that two-week period had come from Region 4 and Region 5, which account for about 20% of the state’s population.
The streak of weekly caseload records began July 1, when the number of new cases over a weeklong period in the seven parishes comprising the state’s Region 4 was 1,526. That number has risen every day since – not including Saturday, July 4, when the state did not report any new test results – and Tuesday’s results put the seven-day mark at 1,924.
Results reported on Sunday, July 5 were combined with those of the previous day. The same effect was reflected in state data a week earlier, when Sunday, June 28 results includes those of the previous day.
That Region 4 seven-day high was achieved despite a somewhat lower daily tally in Lafayette Parish, the most populous in Region 4 and one of the state’s worst hotspots in recent weeks. The 83 new cases reported Tuesday in Lafayette was the parish’s lowest daily count since June 25. Still, Lafayette had recorded more cases in the last week – 842 – than in March, April and May combined.
The Region 4 weekly caseload remained high because unusually large daily tallies in St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, where recent daily case counts in had not accelerated as much as other nearby parishes. But St. Landry and Vermilion both set new seven-day tallies on Tuesday, and St. Martin’s was its second-most on record.
The new cases reported Tuesday in both Acadiana and across the state were accompanied by an extraordinary number of new test results, and the 4.5% positive rate in Region 4 was far lower than in recent days. But that could reflect regular dumping of negative results from previous days -- the Tuesday results followed extremely high rates over the holiday weekend, and similarly low positive test rates were reported the previous Tuesday, June 30.
The seven-day positive rate in Region 4 remained at 10%, where it has been at or above since July 2.
Here is a look at seven-day case and positive rates in all Region 4 parishes on Tuesday:
|Parish
|7D caseload (change from 6/30)
|7D positive rate (6/30 rate)
|Acadia
|190 (+9.8%)
|8.3% (9.5%)
|Evangeline
|55 (+3.8%)
|5.7% (7.1%)
|Iberia
|298 (+79.5%)
|16.1% (12.8%)
|Lafayette
|842 (+44.2%)
|11.4% (10.5%)
|St. Landry
|224 (+105.5%)
|8.7% (5.3%)
|St. Martin
|185 (+41.2%)
|7.6% (7.5%)
|Vermilion
|130 (+64.6%)
|8.7% (6.2%)
|All
|1,924 (+48.6%)
|10.1% (8.9%)