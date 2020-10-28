Battered by two hurricanes in six weeks, McNeese State University in Lake Charles has totaled its damages at about $200 million yet vowed to reopen the 7,000-student campus by spring.
At a news conference Thursday, President Daryl Burckel said McNeese expects to restore enough key buildings – that includes most of its dorms – by January. About 30 percent of classes will return to face-to-face instruction on the first day of spring semester classes – COVID-19 guidelines permitting – and additional buildings and in-person classes are expected to open as the semester progresses.
“We are prioritizing our residence halls and instructional buildings to prepare for your safe return,” Burckel said in a message to students, “so we can get back to the academic excellence and student success that McNeese delivers.”
Burckel said Hurricane Laura, which made landfall Aug. 27 in nearby Cameron Parish with winds of 150 mph, ravaged the campus. The academic portion of the campus sustained some $77 million in damages, closing it to public traffic and transitioning scheduled classes to remote education only. Tarps covered most of the roofs on McNeese’s campus, about 140 buildings in all, mitigating massive roof damage.
Six weeks later, Hurricane Delta again made landfall in Cameron Parish on Oct. 9, eventually ripping off many rooftop tarps and exposing buildings to additional water damage and mold, racheting up the damage toll another $19 million – 25 percent more in damages – to $96 million in the academic area of the campus alone. Additional damages to equipment and buildings elsewhere, including to McNeese’s athletic facilities, pushed the damage total closer to $200 million, Burckel said.
Burckel said McNeese inspected some 2 million square feet of building space on campus in September, within two weeks after Laura, and began planning work with contractors almost immediately. He said the campus has signed agreements and is pushing ahead with repairs.
“We will be built back,” he said, explaining that the state is self-insured with secondary insurance. Additional money will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I’m extremely thankful for the governor’s support during this time, for (Commissioner of Administration) Jay Dardenne and his teams, and the legislative delegation,” Burckel said. “Everyone has been on board. We moved with an extraordinary rate of speed for government. The storm was in August and the contractors will be here Nov. 1. Within 60 days, we had damages assessed, engineering teams on board, did the bids and signed contracts.”
He said some buildings will not be replaced, as the campus may undergo some change with funding. Some buildings were largely spared, he added.
McNeese opened its fall semester with an increase of 150 students, year over year, in enrollment. That enrollment fell slightly after Laura, then dropped more after Delta.
He said enrollment now stands down about 225 students from fall 2019. By comparison, he said, McNeese lost about 800 students after Hurricane Rita in 2005. The difference, he said, was McNeese’s switch to remote learning. Retaining students and helping them return to campus is part of McNeese’s “Come Home, Cowboys!” campaign.
Recruiting at area high schools is challenging, he said, because local high schools are struggling during the pandemic and many students are focused on helping their families recover from the storms. But he said recruiters are reaching out into Texas to enroll additional students and are recruiting virtually.
Fifty-two McNeese students moved into dorms at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette after Laura. They take McNeese classes remotely but live on campus and use resources such as the libraries, labs, fitness facilities and more.
“The human toll has been unbelievable,” Burckel said in an interview. “When you think about what happened to people, when you lose your home and you don’t know where you’ll live, when faculty has to figure out how to provide quality education for students, some of whom are cleaning up their own homes, that shows southwestern Louisiana people are resilient and creative.
“Folks here are self-reliant, tough as nails. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”