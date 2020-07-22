The coronavirus epidemic hit new levels of lethality in Acadiana on Wednesday, with records set for deaths reported in a single day and in a two-week period.
The 16 deaths reported in the seven-parish region on Wednesday were by far the most for a single day since the crisis began, double the previous record of 8 last reached on May 14. There were 60 deaths reported over two weeks as of Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 56 on April 30.
Most of the deaths Wednesday came from Lafayette and Acadia parishes, which have both seen extraordinarily high per capita caseloads during the summer spike. Both reported six deaths Wednesday. Another hard-hit parish, Iberia, recorded two deaths, and St. Landry and St. Martin parishes had one apiece.
All seven Acadiana parishes comprising Region 4 are in the top third of the state’s 64 parishes for new cases per capita over the last month. Acadia Parish’s 2,100 cases per 100,000 residents since June 23 leads the state. By that same metric, Lafayette Parish is second among 14 parishes with populations of greater than 100,000; Calcasieu in neighboring Region 5 is first among large parishes.
Wednesday also brough a massive new daily caseload coupled with high positive test rates, wiping out hints of progress in the region over the past few days. Yet the regional outlook remained slightly better than it did one week ago, based on weekly caseloads and positive test rates.
The 663 cases reported Wednesday in the seven-parish Region 4 was the highest ever, surpassing even the July 20 total that state health officials said was inflated by old test results. The seven-day case count of 2,927 — including the July 20 total — remained slightly below the high mark set on July 15.
The Wednesday case count represented 14.8% of newly reported tests for the day, pushing the weekly positive test rate above 10% in all seven parishes.
Still, the seven-day caseload as a percentage of new tests over was lower on Wednesday than one week ago in every parish except St. Martin, where there was no change.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued rising in Region 4, with a relatively large net daily increase of 17 on Wednesday.
But the rate of increase in new hospitalizations may be slowing. With 304 inpatients reported across the region, there had been a net increase of 41 since July 15. The previous seven-day period saw an increase of 66 inpatients, and there were 71 the week before that.
Here is a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 over the last week:
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 7/15)*
|7-day %-pos** (7-day %-pos on 7/15)
|Acadia
|501 (+20.4%)
|15.8% (19.7%)
|Evangeline
|190 (+71.2%)
|11.2% (17.1%)
|Iberia
|341 (-19.2%)
|15.6% (19.7%)
|Lafayette
|987 (-19.4%)
|10.1% (13.1%)
|St. Landry
|412 (+15.7%)
|10.6% (12.0%)
|St. Martin
|204 (-4.7%)
|15.0% (15.0%)
|Vermilion
|292 (+27.0%)
|11.2% (12.1%)
|All
|2,927 (-1.6%)
|11.8% (14.5%)
*NOTE: The weekly caseload on July 22 includes cases reported on July 20, when about half the new cases across the state came from old test results; the state does not differentiate old and new results by parish or region.
**NOTE: Percent positive as presented here is based on cases as a percentage of tests, which is common in daily reporting on that metric. The Louisiana Department of Health reports this metric as the percentage of all tests that are positive, including retests of people who have already tested positive. The department's positive rates are reported with a one-week lag, and are typically higher than those reported here.