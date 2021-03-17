The Louisiana Department of Health has announced two upcoming locations to received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Acadiana.

The single-dose vaccine will be administered by appointment only at two sites, one in Acadia Parish and another in St. Martin Parish.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday: Rayne Civic Center, 112 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday: Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville

To schedule an appointment for either site go to oph4.timetap.com or call the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.