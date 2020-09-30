Iberia and St. Martin parishes have opted to allow bars to reopen after meeting state-mandated coronavirus thresholds Wednesday.
Parish presidents Larry Richard of Iberia and Chester Cedars of St. Martin issued proclamations Wednesday afternoon after the most recent round of Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 statistics were updated around noon. Richard declared the opt-in would begin immediately.
Parishes must have a percent positivity of 5% or below for two consecutive weeks to allow bars to reopen. Percent positivity represents the number of positive coronavirus tests over a period of testing. The statistic is used as a measure for assessing viral spread in the community.
St. Martin’s positivity rate stayed steady at 3% from Sept. 10 to 16 and Sept. 17 to 23. In Iberia Parish, the positivity rate was 3.30% from Sept. 10 to 16 and 4.1% from Sept. 17 to 23, according to LDH’s coronavirus dashboard.
The two parishes join Acadia, Lafayette and St. Landry in opening bars. Vermilion Parish has not met the requirements to open yet. Vermilion’s percent positivity rate was 5.4% for Sept. 10 to 16 and 4.5% from Sept. 17 to 23, the dashboard said.
Under the opt-in rules, bars can operate at 25% capacity up to 50 patrons from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Only tableside service is allowed and bar and standing service is prohibited. Outdoor capacity is also limited to 50 patrons and tableside service.
Tables must be spaced in accordance to social distancing guidelines and live music is barred. No one under 21 will be allowed in bars, a release from St. Martin outlining state guidance said.