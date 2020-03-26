An additional 510 people in Louisiana tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 10 more in Lafayette, and 18 more people in Louisiana died from the virus.
In Louisiana as of noon Thursday, 2,305 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 83 have died since the first case was reported in the state on March 9.
Orleans Parish, the worst-hit so far in the state, saw an additional 170 positive cases over the past 24 hours and an additional nine deaths, bringing the parish to 997 cases and 46 deaths.
The number of cases in Lafayette Parish increased by 10 overnight, to 30. The first two cases in the parish were reported March 18. There have been no deaths in Acadiana.
Elsewhere in Acadiana, St. Landry has an additional case, bringing it to five, while St. Mary Parish remained at five cases. Acadia and Iberia parishes added one case each, bringing them to three total, Evangeline Parish remained at two, St. Martin Parish is at two cases and Jeff Davis at one case.
Vermilion Parish for the first time reported a positive coronavirus case.
Of the 676 coronavirus patients in Louisiana hospitals, 239 are on respirators, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals reported Thursday.