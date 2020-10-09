A key member of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, but the administration is not divulging what it has done to protect others the employee was in contact with, The Current has reported.
Reached by cell phone at home, the employee confirmed the diagnosis. The Current agreed not to name the employee, who is working from home, helping to coordinate the emergency response to Hurricane Delta.
The city-parish worker’s last day in the office was Friday, Oct. 2, and the employee tested positive Monday. The employee confirms having worked closely with the mayor and several of Guillory’s key staff last week, ahead of Monday’s positive result. The infected person sent a list of contacts, inluding 15 to 20 from the mayor’s office, to Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Human Resources Department.
The CDC recommends that anyone who has been in contact with a COVID-positive person quarantine for 14 days and look out for any symptoms, like fever, cough or shortness of breath.
In response to The Current’s inquiry about what measures were being taken, Human Resources Director Rick Zeno refused to say whether any contact tracing had been conducted or was underway.
Guillory’s spokesman Jamie Angelle told The Current he hadn't been asked to quarantine.
Guillory, who has been known to flaut the governor's mask mandate, was seen being interviewed by The Weather Channel without a mask Thursday.
