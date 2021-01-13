Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is in quarantine after being notified of coronavirus exposure.
Guillory was contacted by Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional health director, and was notified that he had close contact — within 6 feet — for more than 15 minutes with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from spokesperson Jamie Angelle.
Guillory promptly began self-isolation after Stefanski gave him guidance, Angelle said. Stefanski's medical advice is that Guillory is to remain in quarantine until Saturday at minimum, with two negative tests, 48 hours apart.
While in quarantine, Guillory will remotely conduct the daily duties of the office, remaining in communication with other elected officials and providing direction to department heads, according to the statement.
Guillory has had no symptoms and an initial COVID-19 test administered Tuesday night was negative, Angelle said. Guillory will be tested again prior to returning to City-Parish Hall. Contrary to misinformation circulating on social media, Guillory had no knowledge of his exposure until the notification from Stefanski, according to the statement.
A member of the local media was seated next to Guillory at the swearing-in ceremony for the Lafayette City Marshal on Friday. Earlier in the week, that individual was in direct contact with someone who tested positive and was directed to follow CDC guidelines for isolation, Angelle said. Shortly after the event, a second COVID-19 test for the same individual was positive. Guillory was not notified of his potential exposure until Stefanski contacted him Tuesday afternoon, he said.