For the first time since March, Acadiana suffered its highest one-day death toll Thursday due to the coronavirus.
Eight fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Louisiana Department of Health for the seven-parish Acadiana area that comprises Region 4, bringing the death toll in the region to 114.
St. Landry Parish continues to be a problem spot, with three additional deaths reported Thursday, bringing the death toll to 42, more than double that of Lafayette Parish, which has a larger population. An additional eight cases of COVID-19 were reported for St. Landry Parish, for a total of 180 confirmed cases.
Two additional deaths were reported in Iberia Parish, bringing its death toll to 21, one more than the total in Lafayette Parish. Iberia Parish also added nine confirmed cases Thursday, for a total of 257 cases.
One new death was reported in St. Martin Parish, for a total of 17 deaths, and Evangeline Parish reported its first death due to the virus.
Statewide, 60 additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday for a total of 1,862 dead since the first death was reported in Louisiana March 14. The health department also is reporting 43 probable deaths due to the virus.
The number of cases in Louisiana grew by 341 overnight, pushing the total to 28,001 confirmed cases.
Orleans Parish suffered a setback with Thursday's report of an additional 18 dead. For the past week the number of dead reported daily had fallen in the hard-hit city.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish in Region 4:
Lafayette: 455 cases, up 4; 20 dead, no change
Iberia: 257 cases, up 9; 21 dead, up 2
St. Martin: 232 cases, up 4; 17 dead, up 1
St. Landry: 180 cases, up 8; 42 dead, up 3
Acadia: 130 cases, no change; 10 dead, up 1
Evangeline: 49 cases, no change; 1 dead, up 1
Vermilion: 35 cases, no change; 1 dead, no change