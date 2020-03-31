Greg and Lori Johnson Walls went to work quickly once their restaurant, Johnson’s Boucaniere, and others in the state were mandated to only offer take out.
The restaurant’s website is improved. They’re back on the Waitr app. You can pick up your food curbside. Breakfast is now served only on Saturdays. And by the time you’re reading this, they may be taking orders online.
“We’ve been meaning to revamp our website anyway,” Greg Walls said.
It's helped the Walls stay open during the era of the coronavirus, which has caused more than half of the about 40 restaurants in downtown Lafayette to temporarily close in recent weeks. Restaurants in Louisiana and across the country have closed or reduced staff in an effort to survive.
At Johnson’s, the owners have not reduced staff — “That’s probably our biggest challenge right now,” Walls said — and are trying to survive this economic slowdown at the historic restaurant, which still uses its boudin recipe from the original Johnson’s Grocery, which opened in 1937 in Eunice by Arneastor Johnson, Lori Walls’ grandfather.
“A lot of our business is tourism. That has pretty much come to a halt," Greg Walls said. "A lot of our regulars are still coming. A lot of people have committed to buy local. We’re just overwhelmed with how the community comes together to support local businesses. It means a lot to us.”
Restaurants nationwide have struggled in recent weeks as states have ordered stay-in-place orders followed by mandates for take-out only and social distancing. Eater.com, a restaurant and food news website, reported a number of signs of trouble for the industry as the coronavirus started spreading across the country: The number of online reservations dropped by 40%, average daily downloads for Walmart, Target and Instacart apps doubled and restaurant revenue dropped over 30%.
How many more close in Lafayette will be up to the local consumers, said Anita Begnaud, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, which is keeping a list of restaurants and other businesses that are still open downtown on its website. The agency also created a toot-and-scoot system for curbside service to help restaurants get through this period.
“If we want our small businesses and our restaurants to survive and thrive during these uncertain times and keep people employed, the community has to support them,” Begnaud said. “If we could have clear messaging — like take out once per week from every family in the community that had the means to do that in an effort to support the restaurant industry that’s been hit hard — that would be huge.”
At the Black Café, owner Trey Ware will stay open at least this week at his location on the bottom floor of the Uptown Lofts apartments that he’s operated for six years now. Working alongside his five employees while his wife, Jodee, handles the books, Ware said they will take it one week at a time.
Gift cards, he noted, have become popular.
“It's just a lot of social media stuff and whatnot keeping us on everyone’s minds,” he said. “We have a small but loyal customer base. A lot of them (on social media) are the actual customers themselves. My wife and I are going on a week-by-week basis. We’ll see how this week goes. If it doesn’t look that great, we’ll have to shut it down.”
Ware’s café, like others in the area, have only a handful of employees, but as, Begnaud noted, together those businesses — 40 restaurants and 16 bars and night clubs — would be equivalent to mid-sized company if each employed just 10 people.
“I am reminding people that a lot of Lafayette’s and Acadiana’s economy’s backbone is small business” Begnaud said. ‘The food industry, the hospitality industry and the tourism industry are such huge drivers. That’s a huge part of our economy. We know that our restaurant industry and hospitality industry has taken a hit because of this. Now it’s our turn to support them.”
Said Walls: “We’re optimistic that things eventually will turn around, but we know it’ll take some time. We’re going to stay open as long as we can.”