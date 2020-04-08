Lafayette hospital officials said Wednesday they expect surge plans will meet rising demand for intensive care beds from critical coronavirus patients, as new state data showed Acadiana with the highest regional intensive care occupancy rate in the state.
Officials with Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center announced the previous day they had begun to enact phased surge plans to expand capacity. They elaborated on Wednesday, noting that intensive care bed availability reported by the state does not account for maximum surge capacity.
Surge plans phase in added capacity by converting parts of facilities not typically used for intensive care. Lafayette General’s four-phase surge plan, for example, increases its intensive care capacity from 46 to 78 across three campuses, according to Amanda Logue, the system’s chief medical officer.
Lafayette General, which is currently in its second phase of the surge plan had 40 intensive care patients on Wednesday, meaning it had room for another 38 if it went through the next two phases. But the state reported only 32 available intensive care beds were available across the seven-parish region.
Still, the state reported 12 new admissions to intensive care, bringing the total to 143, along with a sharp rise in the number of newly reported cases. That meant Acadiana's existing intensive care beds were 82% occupied, the highest rate among the state's nine regions.
The 67 new cases reported Wednesday in Acadiana marked a 60% increase over new cases reported the day before. That reversed a one-day decline in the number of new reported cases. There were 42 new cases reported Tuesday, and 54 the day before that.
Daily case counts typically reflect positive results from tests administered several days prior.
Logue noted that only a small percentage of newly infected people will require hospitalization, and only a portion of those will need intensive care. With social distancing and stay-at-home mandates extending through the month — assuming residents continue to comply — Logue said she is cautiously optimistic that capacity demands will remain where they are.
“We can continue to expect to have needs at the level we have right now, as that disease progresses through the people that just turned positive,” Logue said. “We don’t anticipate necessarily a large drop off.”
As of Wednesday, there were 713 cases reported in Acadiana, which the state health department defines as the parishes of Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, Evangeline, Acadia, Vermilion and Iberia.
The state reported 746 new cases on Wednesday, a little more than half the number added on Tuesday. The latest statewide case total was 17,030, with 652 deaths. There were 70 new deaths reported each on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The daily increase in the Acadiana case count was driven largely by new cases reported in St. Landry Parish, where the count increased from 60 to 86.
Elsewhere in Acadiana, St. Martin Parish continued to show a steep rise in cases. The number of reported cases in St. Martin Parish stood at 112 on Wednesday, an increase of 75% over five days. That was more than double the percentage increase across the state since Saturday.
“There may be numerous explanations for these numbers,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said in a statement Tuesday night. “Frankly, I have no answer.”